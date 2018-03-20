State Offices Closed Wednesday Due to Snowstorm

Due to the incoming snowstorm expected to bring as much as 14 inches of snow to Rhode Island, Governor Gina Raimondo has announced that state offices will be closed Wednesday.

"I urge Rhode Islanders to prepare for the major winter storm that's coming tomorrow. I've closed state government and ask employers to provide their employees with flexibility so that our crews can clear our roads. While this storm will not come until later morning, it's expected to be its heaviest during the evening commute and will likely linger until early Thursday,” said Raimondo.

Raimondo is coordinating closely with state agencies and National Grid to monitor the storm and prepare for Rhode Island's response.

The following snow storm safety and preparedness tips have been offered:

1. Stay off the roads. If travel is absolutely necessary, ensure your vehicle is ready for safe winter driving. Keep the gas tank at least half-full and have a Winter Emergency Car Kit in the trunk.

2. Check on your at-risk neighbors, family and friends. Bring pets and companion animals inside during winter weather.

3. Prepare for possible power outages. Fully charge your cellphone, laptop, and other electronic devices before the storm if power outages are expected. The National Grid number is 1-800-465-1212.

4. Ensure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries.

5. Don't crowd the plow. Keep yourself and our plow drivers safe. If you can't see their rear-mirror, they can't see you.

6. Continue to monitor media for emergency information and follow instructions from public safety officials. Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies, including downed power lines and gas leaks.

7. Make sure you know the locations of your local warming centers and shelters.

8. Please monitor social media and the news media for continued updates: @GovRaimondo @RhodeIslandEMA @RIDOTNews @

RIStatePolice @nationalgridus @NWS

See the latest from the National Weather Service Below

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

402 AM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018

CTZ002>004-MAZ011>019-RIZ001>004-201615-

/O.UPG.KBOX.WS.A.0008.180321T1200Z-180322T1200Z/

/O.NEW.KBOX.WS.W.0008.180321T1200Z-180322T1200Z/

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Eastern Hampden MA-

Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Springfield, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough,

Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth,

Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich,

East Greenwich, Warwick, and West Warwick

402 AM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

14 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Northern Connecticut, Northern Rhode Island, much of

Massachusetts including Springfield, Worcester, and Boston.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult to

impossible. Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

