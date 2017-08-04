State House Deal — Iannazzi and Raspallo Being Vetted By RI State Police for Magistrate Appointments
Friday, August 04, 2017
The announcement of the appointments is expected in early September.
Richard Raspallo has served as Mattiello’s top attorney at the State House and serves as the treasurer of Mattiello’s PAC — the Fund for Democratic Leadership. Presently, he makes $135,169 in his part-time post, according to State records. He has his own private practice in Cranston — he is located in the same office building as Mattiello, according to their marketing materials.
He is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island in 1994 and Roger Williams Law School in 1997.
Iannazzi is the sister of Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio’s Chief of Staff Stephen Iannazzi and her father was a RI labor leader Donald, who was business manager of Local 1033 of the International Laborers’s Union.
She is a 2003 graduate of the University of Rhode Island and a 2006 graduate of Suffolk University.
David Ortiz, spokesperson for Governor Raimondo, did not respond to questions. Larry Berman of the Speaker’s office refused to comment on the story.
