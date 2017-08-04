Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

State House Deal — Iannazzi and Raspallo Being Vetted By RI State Police for Magistrate Appointments

Friday, August 04, 2017

 

Richard Raspallo, PHOTO: LinkedIn

GoLocalProv.com has learned that Governor Gina Raimondo’s Deputy Legal Counsel and Speaker Nick Mattiello’s Legal Counsel are now undergoing background checks by the Rhode Island State Police — if they clear, then Raimondo will name the two to the newly funded magistrates' position.

The announcement of the appointments is expected in early September.

Richard Raspallo has served as Mattiello’s top attorney at the State House and serves as the treasurer of Mattiello’s PAC — the Fund for Democratic Leadership. Presently, he makes $135,169 in his part-time post, according to State records. He has his own private practice in Cranston — he is located in the same office building as Mattiello, according to their marketing materials.

He is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island in 1994 and Roger Williams Law School in 1997.

Iannazzi is the sister of Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio’s Chief of Staff Stephen Iannazzi and her father was a RI labor leader Donald, who was business manager of Local 1033 of the International Laborers’s Union.

Andrea Iannazzi, PHOTO: Twitter

Presently, Andrea Iannazzi earns $126,950.98 according to the State Transparency portal. 

She is a 2003 graduate of the University of Rhode Island and a 2006 graduate of Suffolk University.

David Ortiz, spokesperson for Governor Raimondo, did not respond to questions. Larry Berman of the Speaker’s office refused to comment on the story.

 

Related Slideshow: 2016 Raimondo’s Staff Salaries

Prev Next

Curren, Meredith

Director of Appointments

$5,000

Prev Next

Rolfe, Catherine

Communications Associate

$36,471

Prev Next

Pellegrino, Angelika

Communications Associate

$36,471

Prev Next

Hytinen, Neil

Legislative Aide

$40,895

Prev Next

Abell, Octavia

Special Assistant to Deputy Chief of Staff

$44,271

Prev Next

Gutierrez, Julia

Protocol Manager

$44,271

Prev Next

Casttriotta, Rebecca

Executive Administrative Asssitant

$47,228

Prev Next

Gering, Catherine

Appointment Special Assitant

$48,715

Prev Next

Natareno, Jason

Special Assistant to the Governor

$48,973

Prev Next

Allard, David

Outreach Manager

$52,272

Prev Next

Manning, Helen

Special Assistant to the Governor

$53,003

Prev Next

Harris, Kelly

Director of Scheduling

$56,694

Prev Next

Inman, Bradford

Director of Constituent Services

$56,694

Prev Next

Poddar, Keshav

Policy Analyst

$56,982

Prev Next

Abelow, Hannah

Policy Analyst

$56,982

Prev Next

Greene, Judith

Legal Administrative Assistant

$59,036

Prev Next

Fondreur, Jennifer

Office Manager

$63,793

Prev Next

Vota, Americo

Community Affairs & Outreach Advisor

$61,751

Prev Next

Desiderato, Ronald

Special Assistant to the Governor

$64,940

Prev Next

Wison, Dana

Executive Assistant to the Governor

$67,508

Prev Next

Nevins, Arthur

Education Policy Advisor

$69,144

Prev Next

Amol Gabriel

Director of Public Engagement

$82,572

Prev Next

Aberger, Marie

Press Secretary

$88,798

Prev Next

Hudson, Heather

Policy Advisor

$93,575

Prev Next

Iannazzi, Andrea

Special Counsel

$98,340

Prev Next

Raia, Mchael

Director of Communications

$122,186

Prev Next

Cheng, Eileen

Deputy Counsel

$122,186

Prev Next

Moses, Amy

Deputy Counsel

$126,951

Prev Next

Bucci, Matthew

Director of Governor's Office

$146,026

Prev Next

Vura-Weis, Lisa

Deputy Chief of Staff

$146,026

Prev Next

Gallagher, Kevin

Deputy Chief of Staff

$146,026

Prev Next

Richards, Claire

Executive Counsel

$155,385

Prev Next

Beane, Eric

Deputy Chief of Staff

$155,564

Prev Next

Smiley, Brett

Chief of Staff

$170,460

Prev Next

Cruise, R.David

Legislative Director

$178,899

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!