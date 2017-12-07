STATE BUDGET: “The Numbers Scare You to Death,” Says House Finance Chair Abney
Thursday, December 07, 2017
Abney appeared on GoLocal LIVE with News Editor Kate Nagle on Wednesday and expressed his concerns about the management of the budget and the urgency in which Governor Gina Raimondo’s administration is taking on the issues.
Abney would not say the budget is being mismanaged by the Raimondo administration, but came close.
“…where the department's managed better or could they have been managed better now I don't like to get into food fights with you know with the administration… but there is no doubt that there are some communication that could be better…,” Abney said
Both the present year’s budget and next year’s are both facing significant holes. RI’s Budget Office said the present fiscal year is now trending to hit a deficit of more than $60 million.
More concerning is next years deficit is now trending to hit a $204 million shortfall. Deeply concerning is the impact of the now looming federal tax reform legislation that adversely impact northeastern states due to the reduction of the deductibility of state and local taxes.
Questions are emerging about the Raimondo Administration’s management. A broken Department of Children Youth and Family is under legislative oversight. UHIP’s failure to meet minimum benchmarks to provide food stamps led to federal court intervention. Last month, federal court judge Will Smith appointed a special master - Deming Sherman to force corrective action on the Raimondo administration.
Related Articles
- Raimondo’s Interim HHS Boss to Resurrect UHIP Oversaw Failed VT Healthcare System
- Governor Raimondo On GoLocal LIVE and Talks UHIP, 38 Studios, and Free College Tuition
- Legislative Leaders Fire Back at Raimondo’s Claim They Pressured Her on UHIP Launch
- UHIP Failure Increases Demand at Rhode Island Community Food Bank
- Serpa Calls for Auditor General to Conduct Independent Review of UHIP
- Roberts Out, Wood Demoted — Report This Week Will Outline UHIP Mega-Problems
- “I am Sorry” Says Raimondo About Failed UHIP Rollout
- Raimondo to Oust DePena, Guertin Over UHIP Debacle
- Raimondo’s UHIP “Decisiveness” Four Months Too Late - Leaders Blame Gov & Roberts
- ACLU of RI Sets up Hotline for Food Stamp Complaints Related to UHIP
- House Oversight Committee to Hear UHIP Update During Thursday Meeting
- UHIP Review, Pushing Back Against Trump’s Border Wall: This Week at the State House
- Latest Deloitte-UHIP Debacle - Incorrect Tax Forms Sent to 3,000 HealthsourceRI Members
- RI ACLU “Pleased” With Appointment of Special Master to Oversee UHIP Resolution
- Raimondo’s UHIP Disaster - Federal Court Takes Over Management
- Special Master Appointed to Investigate UHIP Is Donor to Raimondo and Ousted Roberts
- RI ACLU Re-Staffs Hotline for Food Stamp Complaints Related to UHIP
- VIDEO: ACLU to Seek Additional Remedies Against Raimondo Administration for UHIP Failures
- This Won’t be UHIP: Revenue Director Hull on New DMV Rollout
- Settlement Reached in Lawsuit Over Food Stamp Benefit Delays Caused by UHIP
- Chair Serpa Raises Questions About Management at DCYF and UHIP
- Will RI DMV Rollout Be Another UHIP?
- UHIP Failure: 1 in 3 RI Food Stamp Applicants Not Getting Benefits, Says ACLU