Bay View Releases Statement on McSally’s Sexual Abuse Allegations

Bay View has released a statement after Congresswoman Martha McSally told the Wall Street Journal that she was sexually abused by her track and field coach during her senior year at St. Mary Academy.

McSally is a candidate for the Arizona U.S. Senate seat that is being vacated by GOP Senator Jeff Flake.

“It took a while for me to come to a place where I understood what the hell I had been through. At the time, I was so afraid. I now understand—like many girls and boys who are abused by people in authority over them—there’s a lot of fear and manipulation and shame,” McSally told the Journal.

She continued, “Even though he didn’t physically force me, it certainly was an emotional manipulation. I was freaking out that he would get me pregnant.”

According to the Journal, Jack Dwyer, who was the track coach at the time, denies the allegations.

“I believe she’s nuts. That girl is the most scheming woman I ever met," said Dwyer.

St. Mary Academy - Bay View released the following statement:

As a Mercy school committed to the empowerment, safety, and well-being of our students, both past, and present, we have a special obligation to address matters of sexual violence. Yesterday, we learned of allegations made by U.S. Representative Martha McSally '84, who reported to the Wall Street Journal she had been sexually abused by her track and field coach during her senior year at St. Mary Academy - Bay View. We are saddened by these allegations, and we are committed to confronting issues of misconduct and abuse, irrespective of when the incident occurred. Nothing is more important than the safety of our students.

