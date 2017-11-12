Speaker Mattiello Targeted By City of Pawtucket with Ads in Cranston Newspaper
Sunday, November 12, 2017
The City of Pawtucket is using ads in the Cranston Herald to target Speaker Nick Mattiello. According to the disclaimer, the ads prepared for the Pawtucket Red Sox and the City of Pawtucket. Pawtucket's spokeswoman Lauren Greene said city money was not used, but their partner Pawtucket’s 20/20 Committee funded the ads and mailers. That group has refused to disclose who is funding the campaign. Greene refused to answer is the city had signed off on the mailer and did not respond about if the strategy was approved by Mayor Grebien.
Trying to convince Cranston resident’s of the merit of the proposed public financing scheme for the new stadium for the privately owned minor-league baseball team may not have the impact that Pawtucket and the PawSox are looking for.
On Saturday, a source close to Mattiello told GoLocal that the Speaker is less than pleased by the strategy or that it demonstrates good judgment. Mattiello told GoLocal Monday that his constituents are strongly opposed to the financing scheme.
False Claim in Mailer?
One of the claims of the mailer seems at odds even with one of the projects biggest supporters — Senate Finance Chair William Conley.
“In this proposal, the numbers are all public record, and the team has gone through about 40 hours total of public hearings in front of legislators and critics,” the mailer states.
The PawSox are under fire by the Conley, Governor Gina Raimondo, and Mattiello for repeatedly refusing to release the financials of the minor-league team.
“Several weeks ago we offered an arrangement by which the team would disclose necessary financial information to the Office of the Auditor General, which would assess the financial stability of the team as a partner to the proposed ballpark, subject to a non-disclosure agreement. Discussions are ongoing, however, the committee will not move forward without this necessary information,” said Conley in a statement to GoLocal in late October.
Raimondo recently made similar comments. “If they want the state to be their partner, they can’t hide anything from us,” Raimondo said on WPRO AM in an interview with Gene Valicenti. “That’s sort of part of the deal. And if they don’t want to, then, fine. Finance it on your own."
Last Monday, Mattiello voiced frustration with the PawSox ownership group for their lack of transparency.
A poll conducted by John Della Volpe at Harvard in partnership with GoLocal found little support in Rhode Island for the PawSox deal.
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
READ THE REST OF THE POLL BELOW
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
