Speaker Mattiello in Negotiations with PawSox

Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello is in talks with the Pawtucket Red Sox, after stating in January that any PawSox legislation must have the support of taxpayers -- when he cited specifically the GoLocal poll conducted by Harvard's John Della Volpe for not moving forward with the Senate version that was approved in January.

In an interview with GoLocalProv News Editor on GoLocal LIVE on Thursday at the Rhode Island State House, Mattiello spoke to the latest in the effort by the PawSox ownership to move the team from its current location at McCoy Stadium to the location of the former Apex building in Pawtucket.

"I think most folks want the PawSox to stay, they just want a deal that's fair, the taxpayers don't want to feel they're accepting and taking on all of the risk," said Mattiello. "I think that's what the polling has shown -- I've paid close attention to it."

PawSox Talks

On LIVE, Mattiello outlined where his conversations with PawSox ownership currently stand.

"I've asked that risk be transferred to the team and the owners, and late last week they provided a potential analysis, a way of doing it, no firm offer, and we've gone back with a different analysis that I think shifts more risk...so we're having conversations," said Mattiello.

While Mattiello said that conversations have been recently taking place between the House and PawSox ownership, he said that any potential new deal is far from being final.

"It's nothing super concrete, but we are having conversations a back and forth and hopefully it leads us to a point where risk is transferred to the team and the owners and we can get a stadium built and the taxpayers feel good about it and that's the ultimate goal...and we're not there yet," said Mattiello.

The revelation on Thursday is a marked departure from two months ago in February.

"While the future of the new PawSox stadium is in peril, Larry Lucchino -- chair of the ownership group asking for approximately $40 million in public financing -- has been barely seen in Rhode Island as of late.

Neither Senate President Dominick Ruggerio nor Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello has spoken or met with Lucchino in months according to their spokespeople.

Lucchino did not attend the Senate Finance Committee hearing and passage of the funding structure. Nor did the PawSox chair attend the full Senate vote.

When the PawSox scheduled a public meeting in Mattiello’s district in January, it was long-time PawSox executive and Ben Mondor holdover Mike Tamburro, Vice Chair of the PawSox, who made the presentation to those that attended the event. Lucchino did not attend.

According to David Ortiz in Governor Gina Raimondo’s office, they cannot identify the last time Raimondo spoke or met with Lucchino."

