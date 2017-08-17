South Kingstown Woman Tries to Block Dancing Cop from Dancing at Parade

Amber Collins has started a petition calling on the organizers of the South Kingstown Firefighter’s Memorial Parade to drop Tony Lepore, “Dancing Cop” from performing at the annual event.

Collin’s has launched a Change.org petition that is directed to the South Kingstown Firefighter’s Relief Association, claiming “Mr. Lepore has gained local and national attention for his controversial, combative and racist public statements; his actions do not represent the values of the South Kingstown community nor do they reflect the bravery of our firefighters.”

Collins' husband, Abel, is a member of the South Kingstown Town Council and unsuccessfully ran for Congress.

Lepore criticized Dunkin’ Donuts after an employee of the company wrote #BlackLivesMatter on the cup of a Providence Police officer. GoLocalProv broke the story about the incident in October of 2015 and the story went global.

GoLocal reported on October 6, 2015, “Tony Lepore, the famous "Dancing Cop" and retired Providence Police officer, is calling for a boycott of Dunkin' Donuts, following two recent episodes, one involving a Providence employee writing #blacklivesmatter on an officer's cup,

Lepore tells GoLocal on Thursday, ”This woman is using the DD incident and she used that — until she found a photo of me giving away a good African-American friend, Julie, at her wedding, because her dad had passed away," said Lepore. "So now this woman is saying it’s a fireman’s parade, and no office should be in it on taxpayers’ money. She's in a Catch-22, I don’t think she knows where go. She’s just making trouble.”

On whether he’s talked with the parade committee about this, Lepore told GoLocal, "They haven’t [made any decision] yet. I’ve heard from one committee member that they may or may not [do something], and he is livid about it."

“I’ve done this parade for 5 years, and even last year, after the [Dunkin’ Donuts] incident of 2015. But when it comes to the public…they may bend," said Lepore.

“This is about my reputation here,” said Lepore

BLM Protest on Federal Hill Columbus Day

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.