6 Additional Portable Speed Cameras to be Placed Throughout School Zones in Prov
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
The announcement comes two weeks after speed cameras already in place throughout the city were defaced with graffiti, as GoLocalProv reported.
See the Cameras in the Slideshow Below
New Cameras
The new locations for the cameras are Arlington Avenue from Freeman Parkway to Humboldt Avenue, Laurel Hill Avenue from Plainfield Street to Hartford Avenue, Elmgrove Avenue from Laurel Avenue to Rochambeau Avenue, Blackstone Boulevard/Butler Avenue from President Avenue to South Angell Street, Chalkstone Avenue from Lisbon Street to Smith Street and Douglas Avenue from Douglas Avenue to Veazie Street.
All proper signage will be placed at the new locations before the cameras are operational and enforcement is slated to begin on March 5.
About the Cameras
According to the Providence Police, if a vehicle is determined by the PCU to be operating 10 or more miles over the speed limit, a violation will automatically be issued. The violation will then be reviewed by Providence Police Officers and Conduent, an outside partner who manages and maintains the cameras. Once the violation is reviewed for accuracy and the information is verified, it is then mailed to the offender for payment. The first and each subsequent fine is $95.00. Visible signage has been placed in the areas where the cameras are stationed to alert drivers that the PCU’s are operating.
“Public safety is a priority for our neighborhoods and our children. This initiative will make our city safer and raise the quality of life for all,” said Councilman John J. Igliozzi, who helped sponsor this initiative in his role as Chair of Finance.
Related Slideshow: Providence Speed Cameras Defaced.
Photo credits: Anthony Sionni
Related Articles
- State House Report: Search Warrants, Security Cameras & Elections
- Are Red Light Cameras Benefitting Rhode Islanders?
- NEW: Warwick Fire Dept. Getting Thermal Imaging Cameras
- EXCLUSIVE: Infrared Cameras Show Occupy is Vacant at Night
- PODCAST: Exclusive: Infrared Cameras Show Occupy is Vacant
- PODCAST: RI Battles Over Police Body Cameras
- RI Battles Over Police Body Cameras
- ACLU Calls for Answers Before Providence Police Deploy Body Cameras
- Providence Speed Cameras Defaced with Graffiti