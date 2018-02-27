6 Additional Portable Speed Cameras to be Placed Throughout School Zones in Prov

Six additional Portable Camera Unit speed cameras will be placed in school zones throughout Providence, announced Mayor Jorge Elorza, Commissioner Steven Pare, and Colonel Hugh Clements.

The announcement comes two weeks after speed cameras already in place throughout the city were defaced with graffiti, as GoLocalProv reported.

See the Cameras in the Slideshow Below

New Cameras

The new locations for the cameras are Arlington Avenue from Freeman Parkway to Humboldt Avenue, Laurel Hill Avenue from Plainfield Street to Hartford Avenue, Elmgrove Avenue from Laurel Avenue to Rochambeau Avenue, Blackstone Boulevard/Butler Avenue from President Avenue to South Angell Street, Chalkstone Avenue from Lisbon Street to Smith Street and Douglas Avenue from Douglas Avenue to Veazie Street.

All proper signage will be placed at the new locations before the cameras are operational and enforcement is slated to begin on March 5.

About the Cameras

According to the Providence Police, if a vehicle is determined by the PCU to be operating 10 or more miles over the speed limit, a violation will automatically be issued. The violation will then be reviewed by Providence Police Officers and Conduent, an outside partner who manages and maintains the cameras. Once the violation is reviewed for accuracy and the information is verified, it is then mailed to the offender for payment. The first and each subsequent fine is $95.00. Visible signage has been placed in the areas where the cameras are stationed to alert drivers that the PCU’s are operating.

“Public safety is a priority for our neighborhoods and our children. This initiative will make our city safer and raise the quality of life for all,” said Councilman John J. Igliozzi, who helped sponsor this initiative in his role as Chair of Finance.

Related Slideshow: Providence Speed Cameras Defaced.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.