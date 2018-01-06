Shekarchi Proposes Closing Loophole for Mastectomy Insurance Coverage
Saturday, January 06, 2018
Rhode Island law started mandating insurance coverage for mastectomies in 2005.
In the 13 years since, insurers have instituted extremely high copays and deductibles, leaving breast cancer survivors to cover all or much of the costs of medical supplies they will need after the surgery, such as compression sleeves and prostheses.
“This bill makes it clear that insurers must cover all of the costs of mastectomies, without copays and deductibles and without leaving people on the hook for all the various medical supplies they need as a result. Breast cancer is a very emotional cancer, one that can leave even those who fight it very successfully with a tremendous feeling of loss. That loss should not be compounded by struggles to pay for their treatment or the things they need to heal and recover their lives,” said Shekarchi.
The Bill
Shekarchi first introduced the bill late in the 2017 session to begin the discussion.
Upon introduction, the bill had 40 cosponsors, including every female representative.
The bill is supported by the American Cancer Society’s Rhode Island chapter and the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.
