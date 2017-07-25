AUDIO: U. S. Senator Reed on Hot Mic: “Trump is Crazy, I’m Worried”

Rhode Island's senior United States Senator Jack Reed was caught on a hot mic calling the President of the United States "crazy."

According to the Washington Post, "At the end of a Senate subcommittee hearing on Tuesday morning, Chairman Susan Collins (R-Maine) didn’t switch off her microphone. Apparently speaking to Reed, the ranking Democrat of the committee, Collins discussed the federal budget — and President Trump’s lack of familiarity with the details of governing."

Collins a moderate Republican from Maine, criticized the White House's handling of the budget process through the Congressional Budget Office.

Reed said in response to Collins. “I think — I think he’s [President Trump] crazy,” apparently referring to the president. “I mean, I don’t say that lightly and as a kind of a goofy guy.”

GoLocal has requested comment from Reed's office.

