Senator Reed Issues Statement on Federal Shutdown
Saturday, January 20, 2018
Reed's Statement:
Regrettably, the federal government is closed. Like you, I am frustrated by this turn of events, and I am working hard to reach a principled solution to reopen the government.
For months, President Trump and Congressional Republicans have prioritized corporate tax cuts over passing a budget that helps working families. Congress repeatedly passed short-term spending bills over the last several months in order to provide additional time to negotiate a long-term, bipartisan budget agreement. However, no real talks ever occurred and the President has provided contradictory and changing objectives.
I am focused on passing a robust budget for our national security and our economic security, improving health care, helping families and businesses recover from last fall's devastating hurricanes, and putting real resources into the opioid crisis. Congress must also boost border security and find a way to protect the young people who were brought to this country as children and are now contributing to our communities by working, studying, or serving in our military. These are issues with broad support, and it makes no sense for Republican leaders to kick the can down the road again.
In spite of the current impasse, our military will not shut down, Social Security and Medicare benefits will be paid, and the Veterans Administration will operate. However, many other components of the federal government will be closed and could impact Rhode Islanders.
I believe that principled, bipartisan compromise is still possible.
I will continue working around the clock to help end this shutdown and pass a long-term solution that gives working families, businesses, and communities the certainty they deserve.
