Sen. Ruggerio Introduces Bill to Address Assaults on Delivery People

Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio introduced legislation to specifically address assaults on delivery people and create stiff penalties for it.

The Legislation

The legislation would make assault and battery on delivery people a felony and would mandate a maximum sentence of imprisonment of three years or a $3,000 fine.

The bill would also mandate a sentence of five to 20 years if the assault involves dangerous weapon.

“We’ve seen more and more assaults on delivery people. With online ordering becoming exponentially more popular, it’s time to offer more protection as a deterrent to this crime. Letter carriers have had these protections in federal law for decades. Now the state should follow suit for people engaged in the commercial delivery of any items, whether it be food or merchandise,” said Ruggerio.

Providence City Councilman David Salvatore submitted a resolution to the council asking the General Assembly to protect drivers and stiffen penalties. Salvatore cited recent attacks, including a teenager delivering pizzas for Vasilios who was attacked by three men at the Cathedral Square apartments and robbed of $21.

“National studies list delivery drivers as one of the most dangerous professions year after year, and we’re seeing troubling evidence of that statistic in Providence. Delivery drivers are often targeted for assault because they’re known to have cash on hand, which leaves them especially vulnerable. No employee should face those kinds of risks. I’m thankful that Senator Ruggerio is introducing legislation to ensure our delivery drivers are more thoroughly protected while they’re on the job,” said Councilman Salvatore.

The bill is cosponsored by Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) and Senators Frank A. Ciccone III (D-Dist. 7, Providence, North Providence), Paul V. Jabour (D-Dist. 5, Providence) and Ana B. Quezada (D-Dist. 2, Providence). It has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Related Slideshow: Winners and Losers in Raimondo’s FY18 Budget Proposal

Prev Next Winner Criminal Justice Reform Per recommendations from the Justice Reinvestment Working Group, the Governor is proposing nearly $1 million in investments such as the public defender mental health program ($185,000), improved mental health services at the ACI ($410,000), recovery housing ($200,000) and domestic violence intervention, in her FY18 budget. Prev Next Winner English Language Learners Under the heading of “promoting 3rd grade reading,” Raimondo proposed adding $2.5 million to make English Language Learning (ELL) K-12 funding permanent. The Governor’s office points out that RI is one of four states that doesn’t have permanent funding. The suggestion was one made by the Funding Formula Working Group in January 2016, who said that “in the event that Rhode Island chooses to make an additional investment in ELLs, the funding should be calculated to be responsive to the number of ELLs in the system and based on reliable data, and include reasonable restrictions to ensure that the money is used to benefit ELLs — and promote the appropriate exiting of ELL students from services.” Prev Next Winner Car Owners - and Drivers Governor Raimondo wants to reduce assessed motor vehicle values by 30% - a change that would reduce total car tax bills by about $58 million in calendar year 2018. Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, however, has indicated that he might want to go further in its repeal. In her budget proposal, Raimondo also put forth adding 8 staffers to the the Department of Motor Vehicles to "address wait times." Prev Next Winner T.F. Green The “Air Services Development Fund” would get an influx of $500,000 to “provide incentives to airlines interested in launching new routes or increasing service to T.F. Green Airport.” The Commerce Corporation set the criteria at the end of 2016 for how to grant money through the new (at the time $1.5 million fund). Also getting a shot in the arm is the I-195 development fund, which would receive $10.1 million from debt-service savings to “resupply” the Fund to “catalyze development & attract anchor employers.” Prev Next Tie Minimum Wage Increase An increase in the state minimum wage is part of Raimondo’s proposal, which would see it go from $9.60 an hour to $10.50 an hour. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort in 2016 to bring it up to $10.10 — it was June 2015 that she signed legislation into law that last raised Rhode Island’s minimum wage, from $9 to 9.60. The state's minimum hourly wage has gone up from $6.75 in January 2004 to $7.75 in 2013, $8 in 2014, and $9 on Jan. 1, 2015. Business groups such as the National Federation of Independent Business however have historically been against such measures, citing a hamper on job creation. Prev Next Tie Cigarette Tax Like the minimum wage, Raimondo is looking for an increase - in this instance, the cigarette tax, and revenue to state coffers. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort to go from a tax of $3.75 to $4 last year. Now she is looking for an increase to $4.25 per pack, which the administration says would equate to $8.7 million in general revenue — and go in part towards outdoor recreation and smoking cessation programs. The National Federation of Independent Business and other trade groups have historically been against such an increase, saying it will hurt small businesses - i.e. convenience stores. And clearly, if you’re a smoker, you’re likely to place this squarely in the loser category instead. Prev Next Loser Hospitals As often happens in the state budget, winner one year, loser the next. As GoLocal reported in 2016, “the Rhode Island Hospital Association immediately lauded the budget following its introduction, and addressed that while it is facing some reductions, that it "applauds" this years budget after landing on the "loser" list last year.” This year, it falls back on the loser list, with a Medicaid rate freeze to hospitals, nursing homes, providers, and payers — at FY 2017 levels, with a 1% rate cut come January 1, 2018. Prev Next Loser Online Shoppers The taxman cometh — maybe. Raimondo proposed an “Internet Sales Tax Initiative” — which would purportedly equate to $34.7 million in revenues. "Online sales and the fact that online sellers do not collect sales tax has created a structural problem for Rhode Island's budget — our sales taxes have been flat," said Director of Administration Michael DiBiase, of the tax that Amazon collects in 33 states, but not Rhode Island. "We think mostly due to online sales, we’re able to capture the growth. The revenue number is $35 million dollars — it improves our structural deficit problem. It’s an important fiscal development." Prev Next Loser Long Term Care Funding The Governor’s proposal recommends “redesigning the nature” of the State’s Integrated Care Initiative, by transferring long-term stay nursing home members from Neighborhood Health to Medicaid Fee-for-Service and repurposing a portion of the anticipated savings (from reduced administrative payments to Neighborhood Health) for “enhanced services in the community.” “The investments in home- and community-based care will help achieve the goal of rebalancing the long-term care system," states the Administration. Cutting that program is tagged at saving $12.2 million; cuts and “restructuring” at Health and Human Services is slated to save $46.3 million. Prev

Winner

Winner

Winner

Winner

Winner

Winner

Winner

Winner

Tie

Tie

Tie

Tie

Loser

Loser

Loser

Loser

Loser Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.