SEE: Kettle Court Documents—Trading Photos of Genitals, Multiple Women w/ New Hampshire Man

Court documents tied to the prosecution of RI State Senator Nick Kettle, the Republican who represents Coventry, paint a disturbing pattern of behavior tied to voyeurism.

WARNING GRAPHIC DETAILS

According to a State Police Affidavit, Kettle and his lifelong friend Zachary Brennan engaged in secretly photographing women without their knowledge and texting them to one another.

One of the women was Kettle's girlfriend, another was Brennan's wife and there were also photos of a third unidentified woman.

In addition according to the document, Kettle and Brennan sent each other photos of their own genitalia to one another.

SEE STATE POLICE AFFIDAVIT BELOW

SEE: Kettle Court Documents—Trading Photos of Genitals and of Multiple Women w/ New Hampshire Man

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.