SEE: Kettle Court Documents—Trading Photos of Genitals, Multiple Women w/ New Hampshire Man
Monday, February 19, 2018
WARNING GRAPHIC DETAILS
According to a State Police Affidavit, Kettle and his lifelong friend Zachary Brennan engaged in secretly photographing women without their knowledge and texting them to one another.
One of the women was Kettle's girlfriend, another was Brennan's wife and there were also photos of a third unidentified woman.
In addition according to the document, Kettle and Brennan sent each other photos of their own genitalia to one another.
SEE STATE POLICE AFFIDAVIT BELOW
SEE: Kettle Court Documents—Trading Photos of Genitals and of Multiple Women w/ New Hampshire Man
Related Articles
- Sen. Kettle Pledged to Quit After Two Terms; Now Running for 4th Term
- NEW: Kettle Proposes Special License Plate for Military Families
- Senator Kettle Introduces Bill to Reduce Business Regulations
- Poppy’s Gourmet Kettle Corn & Waffles’s Gilman Discusses Expansion on LIVE’s The Taste
- UPDATED: GOP State Senator Kettle Charged By State Police, Chorus of Calls for Him to Resign
- GOP Senate Leader Kettle Being Investigated By RI State Police
- Kettle Charged with Extortion & Voyeurism, Traded Photos with NH Man - Ruggerio Calls for Expulsion