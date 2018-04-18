Save The Bay to Hold Volunteer Beach Cleanups Throughout RI

Save the Bay is set to host a series of volunteer Earth Day beach cleanups across the state of Rhode Island.

The cleanups will take place starting on April 21 and extending into Earth Day on April 22.

"Cleanups are such a fun way to celebrate Earth Day. It feels great to do something hands-on to help the environment. And you can really see the difference when you are done," said July Lewis, volunteer and internship manager at Save The Bay.

Earth Day Cleanups on April 21-22 are as follows:

Several additional cleanups are planned throughout the month of April, for volunteers who can’t help out on Earth Day.

They are:

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.