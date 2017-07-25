Sale of Aaron Hernandez’s House for $1.3 Million Falls Through

The sale of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez’s North Attleborough home for $1.3 million has fallen through.

The house is back on the market.

According to the Boston Globe, attorney George Leontire said the sale fell through because the buyers “didn’t want to have a lot of publicity.”

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd when he hung himself in prison in April.

His estate is facing multiple wrongful death lawsuits and the assets could be used to pay damages in those cases.

The House

The house is a 5 bedroom, 6 bath contemporary Colonial covering 5,647 square feet in the Westwood Estates community.

The house includes a master suite with a private balcony, gas fireplace, wet bar with refrigerator, oversized master bath, double vanity and tiled shower.

Other accessories include a gourmet kitchen, wine cabinet, pantry, wet bar and dining area.

There is a finished basement which offers a full bath including a sauna and ice bath, a theater room and a workout room.

Aaron Hernandez Death Investigation Report

