Rosa Parks House Celebration in Providence—See the Photos

On Saturday, the Rosa Parks House was presented and celebrated in Providence. The House has taken a trip from Detroit to Germany to Rhode Island and is now on display at the Waterfire Art Center in Providence. The event was supported by Stages of Freedom -- led by Ray Rickman.

The presentation of the house has had a number of twists and turns. Orignally, Brown University was a partner in bringing the home to Providence, but it withdrew their support.

Rhea McCauley, the niece of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, appeared on GoLocal LIVE where she spoke to her reaction to Brown University pulling their financial support for what was supposed to be an extensive showing of a house where Parks once lived, after controversy arose surrounding a "dispute" over the property.

"I was disappointed and then I was angry," said McCauley. "I ran the whole range of emotion."

"I could only think Brown missed a great opportunity to show this wonderful historical property -- and that's what it is is," said McCauley. "Seeing Brown's history with slavery -- I feel like Brown should have never entered into these waters if [it] was scared or cowardly. My aunt was not a cowardly person."

American artist Ryan Mendoza -- who orchestrated the move of the house where Rosa Parks once lived, reconstructed it in Berlin to great reception -- said he believes it is Germany's ability to make amends with its past -- and the United States' inability -- which led in part to the cancellation of Brown University's sponsorship of the exhibit in Providence.

Mendoza also spoke to the deep financial hole Brown's departure has created,

The House is also on display on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Saturday's event included a concert with Rose Weaver, Becky Bass, Ramona Bass-Kolobe, Delbert Collins, Elizabeth Ann Keiser, Angela Nash Wade, Raffini, Cathy Clasper-Torch, Kim Trusty, Christopher Johnson, Sidy Maiga, Sylvia Ann Soares and friends, Also an oral history of the property.

