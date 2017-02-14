Roberts Out, Wood Demoted — Report This Week Will Outline UHIP Mega-Problems

Former Rhode Island Lt. Governor Elizabeth Roberts will resign as Secretary of Health and Human Services. In addition, Jennifer Wood who has served as Roberts' long-time deputy will be demoted.

The most damning development will be the release on Thursday of a report drafted in part by top Raimondo staffer Eric Beane.

That report will be released to the House Oversight Committee and is expected to unveil serious issues in management, decision-making, and a technology that is more flawed than previously reported.

As GoLocal reported last month:

"Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is going to oust Melba DePena and Thom Guertin over the beleaguered rollout of UHIP, GoLocal has learned.

Department of Human Services Director DePena was brought on by Raimondo in January of 2015; Guertin was appointed by then-Governor Lincoln Chafee as the state's first "Chief Digital Officer" back in 2012."

Latest in UHIP Disaster

As GoLocal reported in October:

The Rhode Island House Finance and Oversight Committees grilled Raimondo Administration officials on Thursday afternoon on the botched UHIP rollout — but questions remain as to the next steps.

Health and Human Services Secretary Elizabeth Roberts, Department of Administration Director Michael DiBiase, and Department of Human Services Director Melba DePena were at the State House to answer questions pertaining to issues with delivery and costs, to individuals who have not been receiving benefits and workers who were reporting heightened levels of stress dealing with the new health infrastructure IT system — that could near half a billion dollars if the State gets its latest round of federal funding requested.

The Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care sent a letter to Finance Chair Rep. Marvin Abney and Oversight Chair Rep. Patricia Serpa, stating that Medicaid-contracted home care providers and their Medicaid-beneficiary clients had been adversely impacted by the new system’s ongoing delays and errors, causing home care providers to stop accepting new referrals for Medicaid clients — and not have integration into the state-mandated electronic verification system in order to schedule staff and submit claims for reimbursement.

WPRI early today confirmed Roberts’ resignation.

Related Slideshow: RI Leaders’ Questions for October 20 Hearing on “Botched” UHIP Rollout

From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa A description of what the key milestones were for testing including what the acceptable failure rate would have been. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: A detailed list of every type of error that Bridges has incurred that impacted a beneficiary or a provider. How many of each type has occurred? From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: Did EOHSS conduct a risk-analysis of how the rollout might impact some of RI's most vulnerable people? From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: When were the Governor and Speaker aware of detailed federal reports that spelled out real-life problems for thousands of citizens dependent on public assistance? From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: The state has received penalties and fines for poor performance in entitlement programs in the past — what jeopardy does this faulty roll-out subject our state's taxpayers to? From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: What training was given to make sure they knew how to perform the necessary task within the next system? Who was in charge of training the staff? From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: All independent verification and validation reports (IV&V) for the project, especially any provided to the administration or DHS within the last year. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Any correspondence from Deloitte that addresses the readiness — or lack of readiness — of the system to go live in July then in September. This should include all discussions of the outstanding problems. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Numbers that demonstrate by DHS field office, how many clients submitted applications, how many were initiated, how many were completed - prior to the switch to Bridges and then for the month it's been operating. This data should be provided by day, week, and month for July, August, September, and October. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Results of the UAT (User Acceptance Testing) testing for Bridges — I would like to know how many times they conducted testing and, at a minimum, the score cards if not the scenarios they used to test it. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: A list of the different programs incorporate (SNAP/TANT/etc) and their current error rate. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: A description of how Deloitte staffers are being used in field offices to support DHS staff as well as a description of how they are being paid (e.g. overtime). From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Precise numbers on how many existing clients didn't receive any benefits, how many received some but now they were entitle to, and how many received incorrect payments. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: How many providers (day care centers, mental health centers, etc) did not receive payments when they were accustomed to receiving them after Bridges went live? From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Reports generated by HealthSource for the last 6 months on errors and problems and then the most current report that details the problems to see how HealthSource is being impacted by UHIP Phase 2, also called Bridges. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: A description of what the testing scenario the feds recommend, a description of the testing scenario used and an explanation as to why we varied from the one the feds recommended. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Feasibility study regarding child support being integrated into UHIP. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa The latest IAPD that was submitted by OHHS/DHS. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Data from the dashboard that shows information regarding number of transactions completed, number pending some action, error rate, etc. in the system. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: The most current report used by Deloitte that lists the "glitches" that need to be addressed and fixed. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa The average wait times for clients at each DHS office. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa The average number of times clients have had to come in to DHS problems since October 1. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: The number of open tickets Deloitte has right now for Bridges. This should include software bugs as well as tickets with requests to fix data. From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: How many Deloitte tickets have been issued since October 1 requiring Deloitte to address a specific data issue or application issue for a specific client? How many of these are outstanding right now? From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: Who bears the responsibility for the UHIP budget sky-rocketing out of control? The initial estimate set the UHIP cost at $135 million prior to the Chafee Administration adjusting the budget to $209 million, these projections are a long way from the report reported cost of $364 million. From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: As the UHIP budget ballooned, what process was employed and who authorized change orders and contract revisions? From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: What due diligence did the State undertake in awarding the UHIP contract to Deloitte — was there a competitive bidding process, and if not why? From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: Why didn't the Governor follow a prudent approach of directing EOHHS to conduct pilot tests and implement UHIP in appropriate phases? From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: What should the General Assembly do to more effectively conduct oversight so problems can be identified before they become financial snafus? From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: What and when did the Governor know about budget overruns and the botched UHIP rollout, and what corrective action did she underage and who is she holding responsible? From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: What value-added benefit will RI taxpayers receive from the $364 million investment in UHIP? From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: Who made the decision to launch the program over the objection of the NFS? From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: It appears a full pilot wasn't performed — what was the rationale, the evidence the program was ready? From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: How many citizens have been negatively impacted by the flawed rollout — what costs have they incurred (leaving work and school, or having to pay out of pocket)? From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: What costs have RI taxpayers incurred in overtime, extra personnel costs, etc? Will they be picked up by Deloitte? From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: Are there hardware as well as software issues?

