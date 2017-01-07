Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Worcester Growth and Mafia Boredom
Saturday, January 07, 2017
New England’s Fatal Shores; Get Out of Kaspersky; Here-Today-Gone-Tomorrow Jobs; Don’t ‘Drizzle’ in Worcester
"As I write, snow is falling outside my Maine window, and indoors all around me half a hundred garden catalogues are in bloom."
-- Katharine S. White
Happy New Year. May our mistakes this year at least be new ones.
Some readers may have seen the recently released movie Manchester-by-the-Sea, a devastating family tragedy, but with comic moments, too, and all suffused with a haunting New England atmosphere. I have seen few movies that present a sharper view of the often bleak beauty of New England’s coast and towns or of the anxieties and occasional joys of America’s lower-middle class, New England sub-species.
The film is mostly set in the eponymous Massachusetts town on Boston’s North Shore.
While the official name is the same as in the movie, when I was growing up in Cohasset, across Massachusetts Bay from the town, we only called it “Manchester.’’ I mostly remember the capacious gray-shingled summer places along the town’s rocky headlands and the big Federal Style and Greek Revival houses inland a bit.
The South Shore’s mostly sandy and shallow harbors, as opposed to the deeper rock-rimmed ones north of Boston, made them unattractive for ocean-going ships in the China Trade. Instead, the local big money often came from the shoe business and such things as rope-making. Not as romantic as trading with China!
Manchester has economically struggling people too, and the movie is mostly about them. Like many, perhaps most Americans now, they are downwardly mobile. Too many of them medicate their anxieties, which can move into despair, with booze, opiates and cocaine.
Thoreau wrote that “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation’’. The characters in Manchester-by-the Sea are not always quiet but they are usually stoical in their suffering from their own mistakes and others’ outrages inflicted on them. But they can still summon up some dark comedy and savor the absurd.
As the movie’s characters walk or drive through Manchester and neighboring towns, you get a sense of the weight of the region’s long history and of the cheeriness of its sunny days alternating with the gloom of its cold, gray and mean winter days darkened by proximity to a hostile ocean. Toward the end of the movie, you even get a sense of the uplift from winter finally succumbing to spring, when the ground has thawed out enough to permit the burial of one of the movie’s characters.
The movie obliquely recalls the regional history that pressed in on Nathaniel Hawthorne (from Salem) in The House of Seven Gables and The Scarlet Letter and William Faulkner’s line “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” New England and the South have a heavy thing on common: the weight of the most complicated histories of any American region except, perhaps, New York City.
One thinks of Faulkner’s novel Absalom, Absalom in which the Harvard roommate of the Mississippian Quentin Compson says: : “Tell about the South. What's it like there? What do they do there? Why do they live there? Why do they live at all?" You might ask the same question in mid-winter of New Englanders.
In Manchester-by-the Sea, the pertinent past is mostly in the lifetime of the main characters but you can feel the pressure of earlier time, too. And the film might remind us that most of those we encounter have potent psychic pain we know nothing about. If we did, we might pay attention to the old line: “To understand all is to forgive all,’’ though empathy can be over-rated.
xxx
This is likely to be a nasty year politically with a crook/extreme narcissist/ compulsive liar in the White House and dictators on the march abroad. Donald Trump may be in hock to one of them – Vladimir Putin, which we can only hope doesn’t lead to treason. But you can’t do much about it so work on improving your personal life. And maybe he’ll change, although since he’s 70 that seems unlikely. While his life so far doesn’t inspire confidence, we must wish him success as president. He’s a thug, but he’s our thug.
On second thought, there are probably a few quasi-political things you can do right now. One is to cancel any business links with Russian enterprises. Given the relentless Russian cyberwar against us and other Western nations, the best example is Kaspersky Lab, the Moscow-based company whose services are used by many Americans (including up to now, me) to allegedly protect their computers from malicious people. The company sells antivirus, password management, endpoint security and other cybersecurity products and services.
But, it turns out, Kaspersky itself is malicious: Using it on your computer opens yourself up to hacking by the Putin regime. Eugene Kaspersky, the company’s major domo, is very close to the Kremlin and does its bidding. Get anything Russian out of your computer ASAP.
"You want something to really go without detection, write it out and have it sent by courier," he said as he entered a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. (He seems to assume that average Americans can afford such expenses as courier services. No bread? “Then let them eat cake,’’ as French Queen Marie Antoinette so compassionately advised her subjects.)
"I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what's going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I'm not sure you have the kind of security that you need." Quite right, Mr. President-elect.
Well, I’ve long recommended that Americans cut way back on their use of computers for personal and other sensitive communications. Pen, pencil, typewriters and paper are much safer – and sometimes more aesthetically and psychologically satisfying for the writers and the recipients. I also rather miss faxes – easy to send and comparatively secure. Maybe they, like vinyl records, will make a big comeback.
Anyway, we should be leery of such dubious “advances’’ as online banking. It can all be hacked.
Further, by refusing to engage in all the digital automation that organizations are trying to force on us, you’re helping to protect jobs. Companies like computerization because it makes it so easy and fast to lay off people and quickly boost senior execs’ wealth.
Are the mass of Americans happier because Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web, in 1989? It doesn’t look like it but it’s tough to measure such things. What is clear, however, is that they’re more distracted and -- paradoxically? -- more ill-informed.
xxx
Donald Trump was elected, albeit with about 3 million fewer popular votes than Hillary Clinton, to no small degree because of economic anxiety. Unfortunately, while there will always be fluctuations in the jobless rate, the general direction will probably remain bad and there’s little he can do about it.
A good example of why is automation at Amazon’s gigantic distribution centers, one of which is the new one in Fall River, Mass., with a few hundred new workers, for whom I’m happy. One hope has been that these centers would employ many of those laid off by brick-and-mortar retailers put out of business by the massive near-monopoly of Amazon. (The government seems to have withdrawn from serious enforcement of the antitrust laws.)
But Amazon now has robots called Kivabors that lift shelving units of bar-coded products and then takes them to dispatchers. Machines package and address them and then put them on conveyor belts to loading docks to be trucked away and dumped on our front steps. Sounds like these robots and/or at least their cousins will eat up most of the distribution centers’ employees soon enough.
Meanwhile, there’s been the hope that the likes of Uber and Lyft would provide many people with some income as drivers (of course while throwing many cab drivers out of work). But self-driving cars may soon eliminate most of those jobs, too.
This follows the devastation of publishing and serious journalism by another near-monopoly – Google, that gigantic Xerox machine.
As far as companies training people to do new things: With the exception of certain high-tech companies, publicly held companies for more than two decades have cut way back on the expense of training employees to do new things, preferring to keep short-term profits as high as possible for shareholders and company executive suites. Quite rational.
Still, especially with the aging of the population, there will be more new jobs in a few sectors, such as health care, the so-called hospitality industry, including tourism (though probably not travel agencies, so much of whose services have been computerized). And as a tiny sliver of the population gets richer and richer, and many (most?) people get poorer, there will be more demand for domestic servants to ease the lives of the plutocracy. These servants will be low paid and mostly have no benefits but earn enough to eat.
As for such skilled tradesmen as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, etc., their futures still look fairly bright!
There can be marginal nice effects of the rise of monopolies. Consider that The Washington Post is now making money and actually adding journalists because of Amazon! That’s mostly because The Post isn’t a public company driven by the need to goose quarterly earnings but is 100 percent owned by Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, who can invest for long-term growth in the very rich Washington, D.C., market and nationally. And, of course, owning The Post also gives him even more influence/political power than he has already, which must be fun to have.
xxx
(As I’ve written, while much of downtown Worcester is bleak, as befits its heavy industrial past, some of the hill towns near it are a joy to drive through slowly, except in their frequent ice storms. And, in any event, there’s some attractive new construction going up downtown as new money comes in.)
But as Worcester becomes more prosperous as it moves into more of a post-industrial economy, fueled by its higher-education institutions and its growing role as a biomedical center, the restaurant climate is rapidly improving. Around 60 new restaurants have opened in the city in the past couple of years, serving a very wide variety of food, from “eclectic’’ (whatever that really is!) to the cuisine of pretty much any major ethnic group.
The thousands of college students living in Worcester mean that there are plenty of enthusiastic, if inexperienced, waiters to serve you there.
The city’s economic developers could really put it on the culinary map by urging its restaurateurs to stop using such meaningless marketing words as “homemade’’ (in whose home?), “drizzled’’ and “infused’’ and the associated relentless upselling to insecure, status-obsessed customers.
The Oxford experimental psychologist Charles Spence has written on the effect that the name of a dish has on diners. "Give it an ethnic label," he says, "such as an Italian name, and people will rate the food as more authentic" {and pay more for it.}
Let the ingredients speak for themselves. Make Worcester renowned as the capital of honest restaurants. Its beloved diners give it a head start.
xxx
It sounds pretentious to mention it, but I’ve been rereading some of Marcel Proust’s In Search of Lost Time, which is called a seven-part novel but to me is really a sort of memoir. I’m doing it in a very unrigorous way, skipping around. That’s in part because reading his infamously long paragraphs and sentences hurts my cataract-clouded eyes.
But it’s also because I have discovered -- or rediscovered --- that there are jewels (or at least rhinestones) large and small on almost every page, often involving deep psychology and maneuverings for social status. Much of this battle of manners is hilarious. And (this may be of more interest to older people) few writers have been so gifted at showing the sad and funny effects of aging on individuals and groups, worn down by biology, the battle to attain and/or maintain position and disastrous events in the wider world, such as World War I.
xxx
Likewise with the stories about former boxer Vinny Pazienza, the lead character in a justifiable flop of a recent movie called Bleed for This -- enough already. Just because something is “local’’ doesn’t mean it’s interesting.
As for the old Mafia (the Italo-American one), it has heavy competition from more sanguinary mobs, such as the Mexican, Russian and Chinese ones, and organized crime tends to move to places with a lot of new money, such as the Southwest and South Florida. All in all, American crime favors warm locales. “Sunny places for shady people, ‘’ as Somerset Maugham said about the French Riviera.
Related Slideshow: 17 to Watch in 2017 in Rhode Island
Molly O’Brien: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
O'Brien, who may be Rhode Island's most-liked TV broadcast journalist, is poised for some big moves in 2017.
She was most recently at WJAR Channel 10, where she was the incredibly popular traffic, technology, and social media reporter. Chances are, you checked in and got a traffic report from O’Brien more than once.
The television newswoman, who got her degree in broadcast journalism (Summa Cum Laude) from Arizona State University, got start as a weather and anchor traffic at KVEW in Washington, followed by work as a morning show host and general assignment reporter for KBMT in Texas, before landing in Rhode Island in 2012, where she got “Best Traffic Reporter” in RI Monthly in 2012 and “Best Morning Personality” in 2014.
O’Brien’s work as an animal rescue advocate has won over even more fans, if that’s at all possible. She’s one of the hardest-working, best-liked media personalities in the market. And 2017 could be her biggest year yet.
Zach Darrow: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
For someone who’s been in the game for a while (he was a GoLocal PowerPlayer back in 2011), Darrow’s taking his work as Chairman of the law firm DarrowEverett to a whole other level.
He has the owners of the Superman Building as a government relations client, who upped their game in 2016 by rebranding their effort to develop the historic structure, partnering with the Providence Preservation Society to offer tours, and positioning themselves to attract tenants and make the building viable once again.
He is spearheading Waldorf Capital Management’s 195 play, “Chestnut Commons” — a 116,000 square foot retail and residential development that just saw the land sale approved by the 195 Commission for its proposed location on parcel 30.
Lara Salamano: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
This time last year, the RI Commerce Corporation had just announced Betsy Wall had been named the agency’s new chief marketing officer, and the state was due to unveil its much anticipated, $5 million tourism rebranding effort.
Fast forward twelve months, Wall was fired, and the state is still regrouping after a tourism campaign in chaos, having just issued in November a RFP for new business and tourism advertising agencies that was due on December 12.
Now, the urgency — and expectations — rest in part with Salamano, who the state brought on in June to be the new chief marketing officer. The Rhode Island native and URI grad honed her expertise as a marketing exec in the entertainment industry in New York.
Jocelyn Kelly: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
The United Way of Rhode Island is one of the state’s leading nonprofits for engaging young professionals — and at a time when the state is trying to retain and attract talented millennials, UWRI plays an important role in connecting them with different communities around the state.
Kelly, the current Chair of the UWRI’s Young Leaders Circle, is the Assistant Vice President, State Government Relations Manager at Citizens Bank, after having served as a government relations specialist following political work for then-Secretary of State Ralph Mollis. On UWRI's website she writes:
We come together to volunteer on projects and try to make a difference. Whether that’s providing eleven children with scholarships to attend summer learning programs or providing six families with emergency funds to keep them from losing their homes last winter, we’re making incremental differences that help our fellow Rhode Islanders.
John Florez: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
This past year in Newport, he proposed the municipal ordinance that had been introduced in Providence by former Mayor Joseph Paolino to prohibit distribution of goods or services between pedestrians and occupants of vehicles — which would not just take into account panhandling, but groups looking to raise money such as Pop Warner teams or firefighters.
“It’s a distraction for a motorist behind the wheel to be approached by someone soliciting for money or services, and it isn’t safe for anyone to be standing on a median strip or stepping off a sidewalk to approach motorists,” Florez stated. “This is a common sense and practical solution to practices that compromise the public safety of our city’s residents and visitors alike.”
Florez, who has backed body cameras for the Newport Police Department, a ban on single-use plastic bags, is calling for the creation of a PILOT program to reach agreements with the city’s nonprofits to make some form of payment in lieu of taxes.
Vin Mesolella: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
There are many reasons why Rhode Island was able to keep 3,000 jobs in Rhode Island and build a new-mega facility for Citizens Bank in Johnston, but according to Citizens Banks’ top official overseeing the project it would not have happened if Narragansett Bay Commission’s Chairman Vin Mesolella had not already developed expansion plans and engineering in the area and been able to implement a water and sewer plan immediately.
“When we looked at the final site (in Johnston), we thought there was no easily available water and sewer — it was looking like it would have been impossible to develop,” said Mike Knipper, Head of Property and Executive Vice President for Citizens.
George Zainyeh: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
George Zainyeh may be one of the key players in the marijuana debate at the RI General Assembly in 2017.
Legislator, Chief of staff for Patrick Kennedy and Governor Lincoln Chafee, and now top lobbyist for many on the big healthcare issues, he is likely to be one of the top players in the discussion about legalization.
Ironically, Zainyeh's former boss Kennedy today chairs the Board of the nation's leading anti-legalization advocacy group.
This session marijuana will take up a substantial amount of oxygen.
With Massachusetts legalizing and Rhode Island facing a $100 million deficit, there is mounting pressure to pass peer legislation to the Commonwealth's.
Dave Paolo: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
He is back. In early 2016, Dave Paolo launched his G Media firm and just a few months later he has added more than 25 clients, made an acquisition, and landed a Fortune 50 client. It has been a pretty good year.
Just as media behavior is transforming, so are advertising and marketing agencies.
In April, GoLocal reported:
The company is Rhode Island’s first agency focused exclusively on experiential marketing and content development.
“The age of experiential marketing has matured. These events…combined with the correct social and online digital campaigns are an essential piece of every integrated marketing budget. Its not about driving a one dimensional purchase anymore, it's about building a long lasting relationship (with the consumer) for which you earn repeat purchase,” said Paolo in an interview with GoLocalProv.
The Silks: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
The group that’s dubbed itself the “mangy blues rock power trio” has been around, but a big 2016 could signal an even bigger 2017 for The Silks.
GoLocal music reviewer Ken Abrams talked them up when he featured their latest album “Turn Me On” in his ten local music must-buys this holiday season:
The Silks play pure rock and roll throughout New England and beyond. The Providence power trio includes guitarist Tyler-James Kelly, Jonas Parmelee on bass and drummer Sam Jodrey. Check out their latest release Turn Me On, straight ahead rock and roll that’s fresh and vintage at the same time.
In December, the Silks nabbed “Blues Artist of the Year” at the Boston Music Awards — you can catch them Friday night (December 30) at The Met in Pawtucket. Next month, they’ll be at the Narrows Center on January 28 with Matthew Stubs and the Antiguas in Fall River.
Ed Brady: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
He’s got a number of success stories under his belt — and he only seems to add to his track record of winning.
From two Thirsty Beavers, to Milk Money, Brady recently expanded his empire when he opened Drift at the newly re-done Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at India Point Park in Providence.
However, it’s the Cranston West graduate's involvement in the community that sets him apart, time and time again.
Colonel Ann Assumpico: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
Colonel Assumpico was appointed the 13th Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety by Governor Raimondo on November 3, 2016 — she is the highest ranking female to serve in the Rhode Island State Police and the first female to lead a law enforcement agency in the State of Rhode Island.
Will Raimondo finally direct the State Police to release the interview notes from the 38 Studios investigation?
Regardless, all eyes will be on Assumpico, as she takes the helm for her first full calendar year. Following Assumpico’s appointment, GoLocal spoke with Lt. Charles P. Wilson, the Chair of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers:
"Number one, putting a female of any ethnicity in charge of the State Police will have a dynamic impact on the entire law enforcement structure in the state, and that's a good thing," said Wilson, who is a Rhode Island College graduate.
Bankruptcy: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
It’s not a person, place, or thing — but it’s very real possibility for the City of Providence.
2016 saw the city battling with the firefighters over the platoon shift change that Mayor Jorge Elorza implemented in 2015, and while both sides touted a new five year contract moving forward as a step in the right direction, the city’s internal auditor projected — multiple times — that the purported savings are off by the magnitude of millions (not to mention the underlying legal battle has not been resolved).
The topic of a potential bankruptcy has been broached in recent years — with Elorza continuously dismissing the prospect — but with critics of the city’s financial position repeatedly advocating for it.
Darryl Kosciak: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
As Providence and Rhode Island continue to look for ways to address the issue of homelessness, the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless has a new face at its helm in 2017.
Darryl Kosciak is replacing ten-year veteran Jim Ryczek as Executive Director at the end of 2016, after a national search. Kosciak, is originally from Hopedale, MA, had lived in Greensboro, North Carolina for the past twenty years, where he headed up the city’s Youth First Division for at-risk youth starting in 2002, before becoming the Executive Director for Partners Ending Homelessness (PEH) in 2010.
Georgia Hollister Isman: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
The State Director of the Working Families Party in Rhode Island came off of 2016 claiming big victories — and has not stopped working since.
“Over all we won 7 of 10 races we took on, including important defenses of Rep. Teresa Tanzi and Rep. Kathy Fogarty and winning Susan Donovan’s race in an open seat. This is an enormous record for our very first election cycle,” said Isman, following the election.
After Trump’s victory, a “Resist Hate RI” group emerged, headed in part by Isman, to be proactive in pushing a progressive, "anti-Trump" agenda — and calling on the state’s elected officials to do the same. The Facebook group has nearly 5,000 members, community forums regularly draw hundreds of Rhode Islanders, and Isman is spearheading efforts as 2017 gets underway.
Patricia Morgan: 17 to Watch for 2017 in RI
The Republican State Representative is no stranger to GoLocal’s year end lists — in 2015, she was tapped for earning the accolades of having made a difference that year for calling into question state contracts with the Rhode Island Convention Center — not to mention the necessity, or efficacy, of truck tolls.
Morgan, who was first elected to the General Assembly in 2010, takes on a new role in 2017, however, when she assumes the role of House Minority Leader. (Representative Brian Newberry had held the post since 2011).
Iftikhar Ahmad: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
This September, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation landed one of the most successful airport heads in America, when the Board of Directors announced that it signed Iftikhar Ahmad to lead T.F. Green Airport as the new president and CEO of the Corporation. Ahmad increased passenger growth by 36% at his previous post in New Orleans.
"We have completely turned around this airport and are now underway on a new $826 million north terminal project," Ahmad said in a news release at his departure, as reported by the Times-Picayune. "My goal was to work with the Aviation Board and staff to improve the physical assets of the airport and attract additional air service for the benefit of metro New Orleans and the Gulf South...I feel like I have accomplished that and look forward to new challenges in my career."
The District RI: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
The Jewelry District is abuzz with the potential for development to finally get underway on 195 land in 2017, but there is one new addition that’s already opened its doors and ready to go in the new year.
The site of the former popular South Street Cafe is now The District RI, and officially celebrated its grand opening on December 22 — and will be open daily at 11:30 AM (except Mondays).
The restaurant Facebook page has already amassed nearly 1,500 likes, and has averaged 4.9 starts (out of 5) from 48 reviews so far. The menu features burgers, pizza, salads, calamari, and more.
