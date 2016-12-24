Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Raimondo Luring Jobs at a Price

Luring Jobs, at a Price; Streamline Regs and Roads; Good & Bad Obama; Christmas horrors

“Everywhere was the atmosphere of a long debauch that had to end; the orchestras played too fast, the stakes were too high at the gambling tables, the players were so empty, so tired, secretly hoping to vanish together into sleep and ... maybe wake on a very distant morning and hear nothing, whatever, no shouting or crooning, find all things changed.”

― From Malcolm Cowley’s book Exile's Return: A Literary Odyssey of the 1920s

Somehow this sounds like good coda for the end of 2016. See bottom for a new way – from Worcester! -- to address some of the aforementioned debauchery.

I admire the very hard and patient labor of Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and her colleagues (presumably working with Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration) to bring some highly respected companies and quite a few jobs to Rhode Island.

The biggest recent employee hauls, all slated for Providence, will be hundreds of jobs (to start) coming to Wexford Science & Technology’s project in the 195 relocation area; 300 at Virgin Pulse (maybe in the Providence Journal Building); 100 at General Electric, and 75 at Johnson & Johnson. The hope is that those well-paid employees will be just the beginning of thousands of well-paying ones arriving over the next couple of years.

We’ll see.

It was gratifying that J&J cited the presence of Brown and RISD as a reason for the project. The state hasn’t gotten nearly enough leverage from its higher-education establishments, or from its proximity to (and lower costs than) the brainiac center of Greater Boston.

A lovely change from the 38 Studios approach.

Of course, the new arrivals will each get millions of dollars in “tax incentives’’ to come to Rhode Island -- incentives that everyone else must pay for. Such incentives are the rule in every state to varying degrees. Two big recent examples – Indiana (pressed by Donald Trump) bribing the Carrier Corp. to not send 800 jobs to Mexico and Massachusetts giving many millions of dollars in goodies to General Electric to move its headquarters to Boston’s waterfront.

Companies that have loyally stayed in their states and paid taxes there without special favors must be irritated. But life is indeed unfair – and probably getting more so. The rich get richer and the poor get…. Get used to it, especially over the next four years.

The idea behind the legal bribery is that not only will these big, rich companies bring in new jobs in themselves but they’ll give many local vendors a lot of work and thus incentives to hire more people. That means not only vendors already in the area but also new ones coming in to serve the big shots. The old “multiplier effect’’.

And just by having such prestigious enterprises in Rhode Island as the ones lured by the Raimondo administration, it is argued, will boost the “animal spirits’’ of local and other business people and investors about Rhode Island. The hope is that such optimism/local pride will then help create, or lead to the import of, more enterprises, in a virtuous circle.

Will this work enough in all too cynical and negative Rhode Island to turn around the state for the long term? Who knows for sure, but I give a lot of credit to Ms. Raimondo and her staff for their labors while being denounced from all sides by those who provide few if any practical alternatives.

The Rhode Island State Planning Council is absolutely right to try to streamline the state’s Transportation Improvement Program by, in GoLocal’s summarization, cutting “the time required to post public hearings, eliminating hearings at the planning stage, removing the requirement to hold public workshops for applicants, and shortening the public comment period.’’



Let the planners and political leaders plan their projects without constant interruption and second guessing by assorted individuals and groups and then put out their final plan for politicians and the general public to support, revise or kill. This approach could shorten the time needed to do big projects by years and save many millions of taxpayer dollars.

With these changes, the public (if it would look up from posting selfies on Facebook for a minute or two) would still have access to all the information it needs to support or oppose a project. Of course, the slob culture that has taken over much of American civic life means that most citizens make no effort to educate themselves about public projects until this or that special-interest groups makes a lot of noise in opposition to a (usually long-overdue) project. Never in support of anything. Opposition is always easier.

As you’d perhaps expect in a nation where 52 percent of Republicans think that Donald Trump won the popular vote, ignorance and wishful thinking now dominate the discussion of public policy.

Actually, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by about 3 million votes, even as the Trump campaign worked relentlessly with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to defeat her in the all-important Electoral College.

(I myself wrote in former Navy Secretary and former Virginia Sen. Jim Webb’s name on the Rhode Island ballot because the state is so overwhelmingly Democratic that stating support in this way for a very honest and able person was both safe -- in terms of not throwing the Ocean State’s four puny electoral votes to the most dishonest, volatile, sleazy and dangerous candidate to ever win the presidency – Donald J. Trump -- and satisfying. In a closely fought state, say, Pennsylvania or Florida, I would have rather grudgingly voted for Mrs. Clinton, as did an almost-always loyal Republican brother-in-law of mine in Florida who has given large sums to the GOP.)

Even with massive amounts of information easily available about everything from a proposed new bridge to the background of presidential candidates, the vast majority of citizens will not take a few minutes to educate themselves about such things. Then they whine after the fact. It gets worse and worse as more and more Americans cast off the obligations of citizenry in favor of living in the escapism of the Internet lie factory.



There is far, far too much red tape in getting transportation infrastructure projects done in America. That is a big reason why the United States has about the worst transportation infrastructure in the Developed World. A nonprofit organization called Common Good has worked hard for years to streamline infrastructure by stripping out needless (except to lawyers’ incomes) regulations. I commend its Web site for ideas on how to break the regulatory gridlock that prevents so many urgently needed public projects from getting done.

Speaking of transport infrastructure, I strongly favor highway tolls: Let those who use the roads and wear them out, help pay to fix them. The Raimondo administration quite fairly wants to put tolls on trucks, which do 90 percent of the damage. It would be even better if automobile drivers also had to pay something.

The Trump infrastructure plan (as far as anyone can figure it out) calls for a big expansion of tolls to pay to rebuild the nation’s decrepit highway system through a system of privatizing roads. I can hear the future yelps now from his backers. In Rhode Island almost all his supporters denounced Governor Raimondo for backing tolls on the trucks tearing up our roads and bridges.

I give President Obama credit for being a calm, dignified and honest (if far too self-referential) head of state who did a superb job at the start of his first term in helping to keep the disaster of the Great Crash and Recession of 2008-2009 from turning into another Great Depression. I also give him credit for addressing the embarrassing fact the America had (and in some ways still has) the worst healthcare system in the Developed World, with the medical outcomes to prove it.

The best solution would have been simply extending Medicare to everyone, but the President and his aides didn’t think they could get that through the insurance companies and their GOP allies. So he went for a system based on that backed by Mitt Romney when he was the (Republican!) governor of Massachusetts and that was invented by Republican-linked think tanks in the 1990s. It could have been better, but as they say, “politics is the art of the possible.’’

However, the GOP leadership in Congress made it clear from the start that they would try to block pretty much anything Mr. Obama proposed, even if it was based on Republican ideas. There was little if any principle involved. It was all about trying to sabotage the president at every turn so that they could get back into the sort of near-total national power they had in most of the G.W. Bush administration. (That worked out well…..?)

And now leading Republicans want to privatize Medicare and force members to choose from a range of private insurers in its place. Let’s make U.S. healthcare even more complicated and incomprehensible! Further, they’d like to raise the Medicare eligibility age to 67 from 65. Those who voted for Mr. Trump, who include a disproportionate share of middle-class people on Medicare or approaching Medicare age, may soon have a bad case of buyers’ remorse.

Now on to foreign policy, where Mr. Obama has been disastrous by learning the wrong lessons from George W. Bush’s wars. So timid was Barack Obama about military intervention (tending to avoid even surgical but tough action with special forces and air power), that he wasn’t willing to do what he could have done early to stop Syria’s devastation by mass-murdering dictator Bashar Assad, later assisted by Donald Trump’s hero, Assad’s murderous fellow kleptocrat Vladimir Putin.

Properly arming certain anti-Assad rebels (yes there were many moderate ones) and creating no-fly zones early on, well before the Iranians and Putin sent in their powerfully lethal forces, would have probably prevented the current nightmare. But the Russian leader early on saw Barack Obama as a weak and wishful thinker in foreign affairs, where only force, or the potential of it, wins. Mr. Obama’s infamous broken promise to act if Assad used poison gas, which he continues to do with abandon, was an iconic moment in the Syrian catastrophe.

The result of the inaction has been a humanitarian nightmare that has included throngs of refugees pouring into Europe, imperiling the future of the European Union, fueling the rise of fascist groups there and adding to the socio-political anxiety in the United States that has helped get a quasi-fascist crook elected president.

Meanwhile, the perception of American weakness caused by President Obama’s naivete about dictators has led to the Chinese regime being well underway to (illegally) controlling the South China Sea and to Putin, working with his allies in Wikileaks and the Trump organization, waging cyberwar on American institutions. Mr. Obama said he asked Putin last September “to cut that (cyberattacks) out.’’ Pathetic. The world is not a faculty meeting!

Sadly, Mr. Obama’s foreign-policy mistakes are very likely to outlive his domestic successes.

But on a much happier note, a special ski train now provides service to and from Boston’s North Station to Wachusett Mountain Ski Area, in Princeton, Mass., for a round-trip fare of $23; children under 12 ride free. The ticket includes a free shuttle from the recently opened Wachusett Station, in Fitchburg, to the mountain.

The trains have ski and snowboard racks. For more information, please see this page of the MBTA Web site.

More trains to more places in our tight little region, please. But at least New England has far more train service than most of this car-dependent country.

About 10 percent of New England’s electrical power now comes from renewables and it’s growing at a good clip, mostly thanks to wind and solar power. That means less reliance on fossil fuel from outside the region, including the gas produced by fracking (that kind of drilling does poison some water supplies, by the way.)

The big problems in accelerating this push toward clean power are that the region’s 20th Century power grid is not set up well for the variability of electricity from solar and wind; it lacks large-scale ways to store electric power from such fluctuating sources.

If engineers and scientists can figure out how to efficiently store massive quantities of electric energy from renewables, aided by, for example, better forecasts of sunshine and wind, the region could finally become electricity-independent. Until then, we’ll have to take the natural gas that we can, despite the complaints of gas-pipeline NIMBYs who offer no plausible suggestions on how to keep the lights on and a functioning local economy without it.

I hate the Christmas season. It’s not a Scrooge thing; I’m not entirely selfish and I’m occasionally even sociable for brief stretches.

When I think of Christmas I think of drunks, fights, bills, ice storms, canceled flights, car crashes, suicides, dim and brief sunlight and the racket of cheesy Christmas music and sales pitches. Then there are the Christmas stories in church that most of the priests and ministers (including the rich con men TV preachers --e.g., Pat Robertson – always asking for cash) don’t believe themselves: virgin birth, etc. And the lessons of the Gospels are forgotten as soon as people leave the church and go into the cold, clarifying air of year’s end. But it’s all a great colorful and melodious show – especially midnight Mass, which always starts well before midnight.

As a priest friend of mine calls it: “smells (incense) and bells.’’ Christmas depressed this priest as much as me. Someone told him: “Don’t worry, it will be Good Friday soon enough.’’ Something more “real.’’

But then, this is a country in which most of the evangelicals vote for Donald Trump, whose life has been an exemplar of Christian values….

I used to feel some relief on the more than a few Christmases I had to work long hours in nearly empty newspaper offices during this grim commercial carnival, although it was a bit lonely.

While January is colder than December, as we head into the heart of winter, late in the month, on early-morning walks, you start to see it getting noticeably lighter again. That’s nice. Indeed, the prospect of that increased light makes me see New Year’s Day as much more tolerable than Christmas, even as I break some resolutions for the new year by noon.

The Worcester Telegram reports:

“Brainiacs at Worcester Polytechnic Institute have developed a first-of-its-kind smartphone app that can tell its user if he or she has had too much alcohol to drink without the use of blood, breath or sobriety tests.

“WPI associate professor of computer science Emmanuel Agu conceived of the app idea, which predicts a person's blood alcohol content with 90 percent accuracy, on average, and will actually ‘buzz when you're buzzed."’

“Dubbed AlcoGait, the app runs in the background on the user's smartphone, continuously analyzing the person's walking pattern, or gait, for anomalies. Users can track their intoxication level to decide when to stop drinking, and the app will send a text message and make the phone buzz when the user's gait indicates he or she has likely exceeded the legal limit.’’

Science marches on. We all hope that this device will be on the market by New Year’s Eve next year.

