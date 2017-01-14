Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Hyberbolic Job Claims and Traffic Tribunal Traumas
Saturday, January 14, 2017
"There are two seasonal diversions that can ease the bite of any winter. One is the January thaw. The other is the seed catalogs."
-- Hal Borland
From the late 19th to the middle of the 20th Century, Massachusetts was often called “The Shoe Capital of the World’’ because of its many shoe factories, most notably in Brockton but also in towns north of Boston, particularly Lynn. Most of the factories were closed as the companies either went out of business or moved their operations south in search of cheap labor, aided by new industrial air-conditioning. Same thing with the textile companies.
But the Bay State and New England in general have been pretty good at reinventing themselves. Even in shoes. Nowadays footwear companies are drawn to (or stay in) Greater Boston because of the increasingly rich design, marketing, manufacturing technology (such as robotics) and other expertise available there. Consider the following companies with headquarters operations in the area: New Balance, Puma, Alden of New England, Wolverine, Clarks, Earth Brands, Reebok, Vibram, Rockport and Converse.
A particularly evocative development is the recent move by British-owned Clarks Americas into the former Polaroid factory in Waltham. In its glory days in the ‘50s and ‘60s, Polaroid, the instant camera and film company, was considered a leader among the Massachusetts technology companies that were spouting up along the recently built Route 128. The company was called a “juggernaut of innovation.’’ (There’s been a minor revival lately of using Polaroid cameras. Like vinyl records?)
A big change since the ‘60s is that many tech companies now prefer to be in Boston and Cambridge because the executives, and their younger workers, find them more stimulating than the suburbs. The most dramatic recent example, of course, is General Electric deciding to leave its boring Fairfield, Conn., corporate campus and move to Boston’s trendy waterfront.
Gary Champion, president of Clarks Americas, succinctly explained to The Boston Globe the lure of Greater Boston:
“The skill is what brings us here, even still.’’
Having spent summers in high school working for a trucking company in Boston (on the then grubby and arson-rich waterfront) much of whose business was servicing the shoe and related business, I find this comforting.
Massachusetts’s jobless rate in December was 2.9 percent and the state’s average wages are among the highest in the nation. Massachusetts employers need more skilled workers to staff the many well-paying and sophisticated jobs available in the Bay State. That its public schools are probably the best in America, and that the state hosts world famous colleges and universities, helps to churn out great workers. But so successful are so many Massachusetts companies that they’re desperate for more highly skilled workers. In a sense, a nice problem to have!
xxx
But such progress should not be exaggerated. Exaggerations undermine credibility, which is not good for the trust needed to help build a strong long-term economic growth.
Here’s an example: Regarding the Wexford Science & Technology project in the Route 195 relocation project: Gov. Gina Raimondo has asserted that the $32 plus million in public subsidies for the Wexford project will create 1,000 new permanent jobs in Rhode Island. GoLocal fact-checked those claims.
It found that the actual jobs created, at least at first, will be closer to 80 to 90. Of course, over time, the project may draw many more enterprises and jobs, especially if attention-grabbing companies (and maybe some of their vendors) move in too. A version of the multiplier effect. But that is unknowable at this point.
My friend Leonard Lardaro, a URI economist, observed to GoLocal on the Wexford job outlook: “As always, we will find ourselves largely flying blind. I think this project will prove to be worthwhile ultimately, but when I see such ad hoc estimates as these I simply take the 'wish' numbers and divide by two. It's amazing how accurate that procedure has been over the years here," said Mr. Lardaro, who writes the monthly Rhode Island Current Conditions Index (CCI) that details the state of the Rhode Island economy.
No one can project with certainty the total jobs effect of the Raimondo administration incentive. I’d say that the recent announcements have probably raised interest in the state enough to bring in more big enterprises. God knows, the administration is working hard on this and, of course, the governor is a former venture capitalist. She knows business.
So we shall see. Of course the most rational policy is to improve a state’s education and physical infrastructures and streamline the tax and regulatory systems so as to attract a very wide range of businesses without having to use special tax and other economic incentives to lure famous firms – incentives that everyone else has to pay for. An even playing field.
Unfortunately, such a fair and efficient approach seems politically impossible. The voting public wants to hear that the state has drawn in famous companies and the loyal companies and individual citizens who were already here will have to help pay for their moves. That’s what happens in varying degrees in every state.
But the Raimondo administration would do well to keep job forecasts modest and hope that the reality exceeds its forecasts, which would raise the administration’s credibility and give it room to do more deals with taxpayer money.
xxx
The Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal is sociologically fascinating. One is struck by the number of people who cannot pay even very small fines (say $60) in spite of the fact (or because?) they have big cars; the number of people driving with marijuana in their vehicles; the number of people whose car windows have such dark tinting that the judge orders them to remove it so that law enforcement people can identify the people within – and what they’re doing -- and how many confused people are fined after being videotaped passing parked school buses with their stop flags extended and lights flashing but, some fined drivers allege, no driver or children in sight.
It’s a good business: the videotape company (now an outfit called Student Guardian) gets 75 percent of the fine, the state 12.5 percent, and the city or town where the violation occurred 12.5 percent. The economic impetus is to keep the flag extended and the lights flashing as much as possible. In any case, stay as far away as you can from school buses, for the kids’ sake and your wallet’s.
Some wags have suggested that the inside of the buses also be videotaped to prove that they are occupied but that would violate the privacy of the children.
You also, as you’d expect, see lots of speeding tickets in relatively wide-open parts of the state, such as Burrillville, but far more school-bus-passing offenses, driving without insurance, license and/or registration, marijuana possession, excessively tinted windows and so on in urban areas – for example, East Providence.
xxx
But as Trump promoter Scottie Nell Hughes said on CNN after the election marked by Mr. Trump’s relentless lying. (Mrs. Clinton trimmed the truth and said a few outright lies but NOTHING approaching Mr. Trump’s industrial-strength continuous lying.)
Ms. Hughes: “And so one thing that has been interesting this entire campaign season to watch, is that people that say facts are facts—they're not really facts. Everybody has a way—it's kind of like looking at ratings, or looking at a glass of half-full water. Everybody has a way of interpreting them to be the truth, or not truth. There's no such thing, unfortunately, anymore as facts.’’
The Trump campaign certainly showed little self-consciousness about lying. But trying running your personal or occupation life as if facts meant nothing.
As John Adams, our second president, wrote:
“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
Facts may not matter much in “reality’’ TV or in the marketing of casinos, glitzy hotels, casinos and now, presidential campaigns, but in the long run facts have a way of painfully trumping (so to speak) fantasies and lies in a dangerous world.
Meanwhile, for an exciting tour of our new leader’s Russian and some other foreign commercial entanglements read:
Moscow has more than enough to blackmail him for his personal and business activities.
I wonder now that we’ve seen the effects of the Democrats’ and most famously Hillary Clinton’s debonair/slobbish/naive attitude toward their own cybersecurity whether both parties will be as sealed up in the future as the GOP and Mr. Trump’s were in the campaign? Will someone be able to get into our new leader’s Twitter account and change the course of history?
xxx
Good news: The Massachusetts legislature is studying whether to have the state join Canada’s Maritime Provinces by ditching Eastern Time and joining Atlantic Time. Since New England is so far east, this would make a lot of sense. It would give us more afternoon sunlight in the late fall and winter and end the sleep deprivation caused by our move into Eastern Daylight Time in March. If New England’s dominant state makes the move, then the rest of the region, perhaps excepting Connecticut, or just its Fairfield County, which operates almost as part of New York, would have to follow suit.
Atlantic Time matches the time that New Englanders already use in the summer; adopting it would simply mean that in the fall, we wouldn’t have to fall back but rather we’d keep the clock an hour forward all year.
The change would, based on current school hours, result in kids going to school when it’s still dark some of the year. So open school an hour later than now. You’d probably get more alert students: Studies have suggested that the sleeping cycles of young people, especially teens, clash with the typical 7:20-8 a.m. openings of public schools.
We’re in the wrong time zone. Consider that Boston lies so far east in the Eastern Time Zone that during standard time, Boston’s earliest nightfall of the year – Dec. 7 -- is a mere 27 minutes later than in Anchorage, Alaska.
xxx
BUT given that cars and trucks are mobile (thus usually easily registered out of state); that determining their value is more problematic that determining the value of a house, and that car taxes are too high in poorer communities to partly offset the lack of taxes available from real estate there, the only thing to do is to get rid of them. They just can’t be made fair.
To make up for the lost revenue I’d suggest that hated word – tolls. Such user fees are the fairest way to get revenue. Of course this is when people say: “We don’t need to offset the loss of the car taxes; we should just slash state government programs.’’
When I ask which ones: Most people fall silent. The fact is that most government programs are there to meet a need and/or public demand. Is there waste here and there? Of course, as in any large organization, in the public or private sector. Is there corruption in some places in government. Yes, of course, wherever there are people. But there’s far, far less than what I have witnessed in business as a financial editor.
xxx
The novelist Russell Banks, pretty famous for writing about “working-class’’ people, has come out with a new book called Voyager: Travel Writings. It’s an engaging piece of work that takes us on his climbs in the Himalayas, the Andes and the Adirondacks, his island hopping in the Caribbean and Seychelles, his bizarre drive down the Alaska Peninsula, his meditations in the Everglades, a sort of depressing Big Chill reunion in North Carolina of his college friends, his far-too-long and smoky interview with Fidel Castro and much more.
Along the way Mr. Banks, who is 76, ruminates on his often very disorderly life, especially on his four marriages, each to unusual women. (Actually, I guess everyone is unusual in his or her own way.)
“I keep going back, and with increasing clarity I see more of the place and more of my past selves. And more of the past of the planet as well.’’
He writes with seemingly brutal honesty about his own foibles while accepting them. They are what they are. In this he’s like a lot of people who reach the far side of 60 and decide that it’s a lot less anxiety-provoking and a lot easier just to tell the truth as honestly as they can remember it. Old people are more likely to tell the truth than young people. Perhaps they take a kind of sad comfort in the English poet’s Thomas Gray’s line: “The paths of glory lead but to the grave.’’ Self-glorification/justification lose their satisfactions.
But then, Mr. Banks is well known for the resilience of his novels’ characters in the face of personal disasters, some self-inflicted .
xxx
Some restaurants are trying to get patrons to order their sit-down meals via a computer terminal at their tables in an attempt to cut staff. Such jobs are among the last fairly available jobs and many of them are entry-level. Americans should help their fellow citizens and demand that a fellow human and not a computer take their orders.
One wonders where future consumer purchasing power will come from with so many sectors automating. Henry Ford famously paid his workers well to help create a market for his cars.
Related Slideshow: 17 to Watch in 2017 in Rhode Island
Molly O’Brien: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
O'Brien, who may be Rhode Island's most-liked TV broadcast journalist, is poised for some big moves in 2017.
She was most recently at WJAR Channel 10, where she was the incredibly popular traffic, technology, and social media reporter. Chances are, you checked in and got a traffic report from O’Brien more than once.
The television newswoman, who got her degree in broadcast journalism (Summa Cum Laude) from Arizona State University, got start as a weather and anchor traffic at KVEW in Washington, followed by work as a morning show host and general assignment reporter for KBMT in Texas, before landing in Rhode Island in 2012, where she got “Best Traffic Reporter” in RI Monthly in 2012 and “Best Morning Personality” in 2014.
O’Brien’s work as an animal rescue advocate has won over even more fans, if that’s at all possible. She’s one of the hardest-working, best-liked media personalities in the market. And 2017 could be her biggest year yet.
Zach Darrow: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
For someone who’s been in the game for a while (he was a GoLocal PowerPlayer back in 2011), Darrow’s taking his work as Chairman of the law firm DarrowEverett to a whole other level.
He has the owners of the Superman Building as a government relations client, who upped their game in 2016 by rebranding their effort to develop the historic structure, partnering with the Providence Preservation Society to offer tours, and positioning themselves to attract tenants and make the building viable once again.
He is spearheading Waldorf Capital Management’s 195 play, “Chestnut Commons” — a 116,000 square foot retail and residential development that just saw the land sale approved by the 195 Commission for its proposed location on parcel 30.
Lara Salamano: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
This time last year, the RI Commerce Corporation had just announced Betsy Wall had been named the agency’s new chief marketing officer, and the state was due to unveil its much anticipated, $5 million tourism rebranding effort.
Fast forward twelve months, Wall was fired, and the state is still regrouping after a tourism campaign in chaos, having just issued in November a RFP for new business and tourism advertising agencies that was due on December 12.
Now, the urgency — and expectations — rest in part with Salamano, who the state brought on in June to be the new chief marketing officer. The Rhode Island native and URI grad honed her expertise as a marketing exec in the entertainment industry in New York.
Jocelyn Kelly: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
The United Way of Rhode Island is one of the state’s leading nonprofits for engaging young professionals — and at a time when the state is trying to retain and attract talented millennials, UWRI plays an important role in connecting them with different communities around the state.
Kelly, the current Chair of the UWRI’s Young Leaders Circle, is the Assistant Vice President, State Government Relations Manager at Citizens Bank, after having served as a government relations specialist following political work for then-Secretary of State Ralph Mollis. On UWRI's website she writes:
We come together to volunteer on projects and try to make a difference. Whether that’s providing eleven children with scholarships to attend summer learning programs or providing six families with emergency funds to keep them from losing their homes last winter, we’re making incremental differences that help our fellow Rhode Islanders.
John Florez: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
This past year in Newport, he proposed the municipal ordinance that had been introduced in Providence by former Mayor Joseph Paolino to prohibit distribution of goods or services between pedestrians and occupants of vehicles — which would not just take into account panhandling, but groups looking to raise money such as Pop Warner teams or firefighters.
“It’s a distraction for a motorist behind the wheel to be approached by someone soliciting for money or services, and it isn’t safe for anyone to be standing on a median strip or stepping off a sidewalk to approach motorists,” Florez stated. “This is a common sense and practical solution to practices that compromise the public safety of our city’s residents and visitors alike.”
Florez, who has backed body cameras for the Newport Police Department, a ban on single-use plastic bags, is calling for the creation of a PILOT program to reach agreements with the city’s nonprofits to make some form of payment in lieu of taxes.
Vin Mesolella: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
There are many reasons why Rhode Island was able to keep 3,000 jobs in Rhode Island and build a new-mega facility for Citizens Bank in Johnston, but according to Citizens Banks’ top official overseeing the project it would not have happened if Narragansett Bay Commission’s Chairman Vin Mesolella had not already developed expansion plans and engineering in the area and been able to implement a water and sewer plan immediately.
“When we looked at the final site (in Johnston), we thought there was no easily available water and sewer — it was looking like it would have been impossible to develop,” said Mike Knipper, Head of Property and Executive Vice President for Citizens.
George Zainyeh: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
George Zainyeh may be one of the key players in the marijuana debate at the RI General Assembly in 2017.
Legislator, Chief of staff for Patrick Kennedy and Governor Lincoln Chafee, and now top lobbyist for many on the big healthcare issues, he is likely to be one of the top players in the discussion about legalization.
Ironically, Zainyeh's former boss Kennedy today chairs the Board of the nation's leading anti-legalization advocacy group.
This session marijuana will take up a substantial amount of oxygen.
With Massachusetts legalizing and Rhode Island facing a $100 million deficit, there is mounting pressure to pass peer legislation to the Commonwealth's.
Dave Paolo: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
He is back. In early 2016, Dave Paolo launched his G Media firm and just a few months later he has added more than 25 clients, made an acquisition, and landed a Fortune 50 client. It has been a pretty good year.
Just as media behavior is transforming, so are advertising and marketing agencies.
In April, GoLocal reported:
The company is Rhode Island’s first agency focused exclusively on experiential marketing and content development.
“The age of experiential marketing has matured. These events…combined with the correct social and online digital campaigns are an essential piece of every integrated marketing budget. Its not about driving a one dimensional purchase anymore, it's about building a long lasting relationship (with the consumer) for which you earn repeat purchase,” said Paolo in an interview with GoLocalProv.
The Silks: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
The group that’s dubbed itself the “mangy blues rock power trio” has been around, but a big 2016 could signal an even bigger 2017 for The Silks.
GoLocal music reviewer Ken Abrams talked them up when he featured their latest album “Turn Me On” in his ten local music must-buys this holiday season:
The Silks play pure rock and roll throughout New England and beyond. The Providence power trio includes guitarist Tyler-James Kelly, Jonas Parmelee on bass and drummer Sam Jodrey. Check out their latest release Turn Me On, straight ahead rock and roll that’s fresh and vintage at the same time.
In December, the Silks nabbed “Blues Artist of the Year” at the Boston Music Awards — you can catch them Friday night (December 30) at The Met in Pawtucket. Next month, they’ll be at the Narrows Center on January 28 with Matthew Stubs and the Antiguas in Fall River.
Ed Brady: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
He’s got a number of success stories under his belt — and he only seems to add to his track record of winning.
From two Thirsty Beavers, to Milk Money, Brady recently expanded his empire when he opened Drift at the newly re-done Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at India Point Park in Providence.
However, it’s the Cranston West graduate's involvement in the community that sets him apart, time and time again.
Colonel Ann Assumpico: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
Colonel Assumpico was appointed the 13th Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety by Governor Raimondo on November 3, 2016 — she is the highest ranking female to serve in the Rhode Island State Police and the first female to lead a law enforcement agency in the State of Rhode Island.
Will Raimondo finally direct the State Police to release the interview notes from the 38 Studios investigation?
Regardless, all eyes will be on Assumpico, as she takes the helm for her first full calendar year. Following Assumpico’s appointment, GoLocal spoke with Lt. Charles P. Wilson, the Chair of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers:
"Number one, putting a female of any ethnicity in charge of the State Police will have a dynamic impact on the entire law enforcement structure in the state, and that's a good thing," said Wilson, who is a Rhode Island College graduate.
Bankruptcy: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
It’s not a person, place, or thing — but it’s very real possibility for the City of Providence.
2016 saw the city battling with the firefighters over the platoon shift change that Mayor Jorge Elorza implemented in 2015, and while both sides touted a new five year contract moving forward as a step in the right direction, the city’s internal auditor projected — multiple times — that the purported savings are off by the magnitude of millions (not to mention the underlying legal battle has not been resolved).
The topic of a potential bankruptcy has been broached in recent years — with Elorza continuously dismissing the prospect — but with critics of the city’s financial position repeatedly advocating for it.
Darryl Kosciak: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
As Providence and Rhode Island continue to look for ways to address the issue of homelessness, the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless has a new face at its helm in 2017.
Darryl Kosciak is replacing ten-year veteran Jim Ryczek as Executive Director at the end of 2016, after a national search. Kosciak, is originally from Hopedale, MA, had lived in Greensboro, North Carolina for the past twenty years, where he headed up the city’s Youth First Division for at-risk youth starting in 2002, before becoming the Executive Director for Partners Ending Homelessness (PEH) in 2010.
Georgia Hollister Isman: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
The State Director of the Working Families Party in Rhode Island came off of 2016 claiming big victories — and has not stopped working since.
“Over all we won 7 of 10 races we took on, including important defenses of Rep. Teresa Tanzi and Rep. Kathy Fogarty and winning Susan Donovan’s race in an open seat. This is an enormous record for our very first election cycle,” said Isman, following the election.
After Trump’s victory, a “Resist Hate RI” group emerged, headed in part by Isman, to be proactive in pushing a progressive, "anti-Trump" agenda — and calling on the state’s elected officials to do the same. The Facebook group has nearly 5,000 members, community forums regularly draw hundreds of Rhode Islanders, and Isman is spearheading efforts as 2017 gets underway.
Patricia Morgan: 17 to Watch for 2017 in RI
The Republican State Representative is no stranger to GoLocal’s year end lists — in 2015, she was tapped for earning the accolades of having made a difference that year for calling into question state contracts with the Rhode Island Convention Center — not to mention the necessity, or efficacy, of truck tolls.
Morgan, who was first elected to the General Assembly in 2010, takes on a new role in 2017, however, when she assumes the role of House Minority Leader. (Representative Brian Newberry had held the post since 2011).
Iftikhar Ahmad: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
This September, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation landed one of the most successful airport heads in America, when the Board of Directors announced that it signed Iftikhar Ahmad to lead T.F. Green Airport as the new president and CEO of the Corporation. Ahmad increased passenger growth by 36% at his previous post in New Orleans.
"We have completely turned around this airport and are now underway on a new $826 million north terminal project," Ahmad said in a news release at his departure, as reported by the Times-Picayune. "My goal was to work with the Aviation Board and staff to improve the physical assets of the airport and attract additional air service for the benefit of metro New Orleans and the Gulf South...I feel like I have accomplished that and look forward to new challenges in my career."
The District RI: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
The Jewelry District is abuzz with the potential for development to finally get underway on 195 land in 2017, but there is one new addition that’s already opened its doors and ready to go in the new year.
The site of the former popular South Street Cafe is now The District RI, and officially celebrated its grand opening on December 22 — and will be open daily at 11:30 AM (except Mondays).
The restaurant Facebook page has already amassed nearly 1,500 likes, and has averaged 4.9 starts (out of 5) from 48 reviews so far. The menu features burgers, pizza, salads, calamari, and more.
Related Articles
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: 6-10 Corridor, Trump and Clinton and Fall
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Our Mini-South Station; Pentagon vs. Flooding; Sexy Storms; Better MSF
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Legalizing Marijuana, Green Power, and Howard Johnson
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Catholic Church, Wells Fargo, and Rabbi Gutterman
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Raimondo Re-Election, Elorza and Panhandling, and Assage
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Wind is Blowing, China, and Free Speech at Colleges
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Panhandling, Talk Radio, Flooding
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Coyotes on the East Side, Jack Black, and Comm. on Foreign Relations
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Cyber War with Putin, Parking Meter Wars in Providence
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: 38 Studios is More Sloth and Stupidity than Corruption
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Bridge of Sighs; Trump’s Family Tax Plan; Manafort Menace
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Trump and Clinton, Raimondo’s CA Developer, and Warren’s Greatness
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Bikes, Bush, and Merger Mega-Healthcare Collapse
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Providence Bankruptcy and Worcester’s Resurgence
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Innovation Campuses; Pushing Against Panhandling
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Raimondo Luring Jobs at a Price
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Shrinking New England, TF Green Spark & Banking with Trump
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Worcester Growth and Mafia Boredom
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Clinton, Russian Hackers, and CVS Pressure
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: “Maybe Beggars, Such as Providence, Can’t be Choosers”
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Making Voting Dangerously Easy; RI Corruption; & Con-Men Clerics
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Donald Trump’s Emails and Pearl Harbor
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: RR, PC’s Diversity Issues, New 6-10 Connector
- Bob Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Animal Rights, Electoral College, and RI’s Jobless Rate
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Hyberbolic Job Claims and Traffic Tribunal Traumas
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It