Robert Whitcomb: Throw the Book at Taggers: Put Transit Center Below Ground? Storing Windpower
Sunday, August 06, 2017
Eruptive lightnings flutter to and fro
Above the heights of immemorial hills;
Thirst-stricken air, dumb-throated, in its woe
Limply down-sagging, its limp body spills
Upon the earth. A panting silence fills
The empty vault of Night with shimmering bars
Of sullen silver, where the lake distills
Its misered bounty.—Hark! No whisper mars
The utter silence of the untranslated stars.
-- ‘’Summer Silence,’’ by E.E. Cummings
Localities and states need to get much tougher on graffiti “taggers’’ on publicly owned structures. Such public vandalism should be treated as felonies, with serious jail time, not as misdemeanors. And police and the rest of the law-enforcement community should make sure that photos of these people, who are mostly young males, be widely distributed to the public.
I was reminded of the need for this long-overdue change while reading about the graffiti guys’ attack on David Macaulay’s beautiful mural on a retaining wall alongside Route 95 in Providence. The state gave up and painted it over.
It’s particularly offensive and depressing in such older areas as southern New England, with considerable manmade beauty in the form of old buildings.
Make this public vandalism a felony.
xxx
Apparently the clincher was the speaker’s agreement for a study of the fiscal effects of phasing out the local car tax – a phaseout strenuously endorsed by the speaker. Mr. Ruggerio is quite right to think that the phaseout might be fiscally unsustainable. We’re overdue for a recession, which could cause a crash in overall tax revenues. Now on to the PawSox crisis….
xxx
How much of the transit center and commercial complex, etc., proposed for the Rhode Island State House/train center area could be put underground to protect the public park aspects of the area? Would that be prohibitively expensive? Could it be done attractively, not like the grim and claustrophobic underground Penn Station in New York?
xxx
Storage has always been the biggest challenge in expanding the use of clean, renewable and increasingly cost-competitive energy as wind, solar and water energy become more efficient. The problem, of course, is that this energy is intermittent, not constant, unlike burning fossil fuel. If the battery storage problem can be fixed, then New England can become independent in electricity generation, with vast benefits to its economy and environment
xxx
Some Democrats are pushing former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick to run for the Democratic presidential nomination. If only the very managerially competent, politically astute and sometimes even visionary current Bay State governor, Charlie Baker, a Republican, could run for president. But he wouldn’t have a prayer with the crowd who dominate his party now across most of America.
xxx
But Mr. Baker’s support for an August sales-tax holiday does nothing for economic development and is an unwise gimmick in times like now when state tax revenues are down. And they won’t save brick-and-mortar stores from the Amazon assault. Mr. Baker is running for re-election next year and these summer sales-tax holidays are good for a few more votes, not that the very popular governor is likely to need them.
Meanwhile, people are lining up to try to get a job at Amazon, which is hiring 50,000 people across America. But Amazon is destroying far more jobs than it’s creating, as it hollows out brick-and-mortar retail outlets and some old downtowns. And it will probably soon be using new distribution center robots that will destroy many of the positions it’s now offering with so much fanfare. Millions of people love the convenience of Amazon, but they may not understand they’ll get hit good and hard by it.
xxx
The long and convoluted legal case involving the ownership of Touro Synagogue, the Western Hemisphere’s oldest synagogue, and the synagogue’s deep and important historical background remind me of what you might read in a 19th Century English novel by Dickens or Trollope. Quite a show. It would be a good book.
xxx
Good news! Bees may be coming back, slowly. The U.S. Agriculture Dept. says the number of commercial honeybee colonies rose 3 percent in the April 2016-April 2017 period after years of crashes.
Some of the improvement may stem from a mysterious decrease in the varroa mites implicated in the deaths of many bees. And some may be due to more careful pesticide use by farmers and others. Still, pollinators such as bees and butterflies remain under great stress, much of it manmade, including from the paving over of foraging areas for bees. And without pollinators, we’d eventually starve to death.
The USDA reported that the varroa mite, which has afflicted U.S. honeybee colonies since 1987, was reported in 42 percent of commercial hives between April and June this year, down 53 percent from the year-earlier period.
xxx
But beware: The Trump regime would like to emasculate financial-services-sector controls put into effect after runaway speculation and fraud (little of it punished because of Wall Street banks’ vast economic and political power) brought us the Great Crash of 2008 and the Great Recession. The Trump people are in the bag for Wall Street; indeed, Goldman Sachs – a major culprit in the crash – is basically running the administration’s economic policy.
Still, you’d think that more of the public would be pleased as punch with the recent level of the (over-emphasized) Dow Jones Industrial Average. However, about half of adult Americans are not members of the investment class and their wages continue to lag and their fringe benefits continue to be cut or eliminated.
xxx
But wages certainly aren’t lagging for company and “nonprofit’’ organizations’ executives as more and more of the country’s wealth goes to a sliver of people at the top, in a winner-take-all economy that eschews sharing with lower-level but essential employees.
Consider The Boston Globe’s Aug. 1 story “Some charter school leaders’ pay far outpaces their public rivals.’’
The Globe discovered that the “median pay package for the top leaders of the 16 charter schools in Boston was $170,00 last year.’’ Some Rhode Islanders might remember the former Providence school Supt. Diana Lam. As the boss of Conservatory Lab, she got a $275,000 in salary and $23,000 more for unused personal time off in 2016.
That was more than Boston School Supt. Tommy Chang’s total compensation of $272,000 in 2016.
These just-before-retirement pay packages are used as the basis for maximizing the departing executives’ pensions, which approach $200,000 a year.
Remember these charter schools are public institutions.
Over the years of looking at executive-suite compensation I’ve there’s often remarkably little connection between execs’ pay and the success of their organizations, in the public or private sectors. They mostly get these pay packages because the boards authorizing them are composed of very affluent people made uncomfortable by the idea that these execs should be paid at rates commensurate with common sense and reality. Hey! We’re rich and so you should be too! Meanwhile, lower-level employees often see their pay and benefits slashed.
(If Hollywood, publishing houses, basketball teams, etc., want to pay their stars millions for bringing in these organizations’ revenue, that’s perfectly fair. Clear talent.)_
U.S. Education Secretary Best DeVos, wallowing like much of the Trump regime in economic conflicts of interest, wants to dramatically increase the number of charter schools. If that happens, let’s hope that more attention is paid to their executive salaries.
xxx
I’m not crazy about formal affirmative-action programs but colleges have, and should have, many things to consider when putting together classes. For example, many of the most prestigious colleges, including the Ivy League, give a big preference to “legacies,’’ those students, most of whom are white, with alumni parents or other close relatives.
Indeed, rich (mostly white) kids get a big advantage in admissions. First, they (or, rather, their families) can pay full tuition, a not minor consideration for admissions officers. Second, being already affluent, they and their families are naturally more likely to donate to their colleges before and after graduation – especially the legacy students. Thus Jared Kushner, with mediocre high school marks, got into Harvard – after his father donated $2.5 million to that illustrious institution. It’s unknown if Donald Trump’s rapacious multimillionaire real-estate operator father, Fred, wrote a donation check to get young Donald Trump into the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School as a transfer student from Fordham
Finally, a thought experiment for white people: Do you really think that life would have been easier for you as a black person?
Probably the fairest way to do college affirmative action in our increasingly genealogically plutocratic society is to make more of an effort to enable low-and-middle-income to attend. That would particularly benefit people of color, as well as poor whites.
xxx
The nationalist Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s most controversial adviser, wants Facebook and Google, both of which are far too big and powerful, to be regulated as public utilities. That’s not a bad idea. But even better would be to revive the all-too-passive Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and break up these behemoths as they should have broken up Microsoft and as the government broke up the Standard Oil Trust in the days of John D. Rockefeller. Google and Facebook act in restraint of trade because of their extreme dominance of advertising.
xxx
It’s sad that one of my former employers, The Wall Street Journal, is seeing what we called “The Chinese Wall’’ between the news and commentary sections erode. That’s what’s happening as Rupert Murdoch, a pal of Trump and the honcho of News Corp., which owns the WSJ, has given the word to go light on our corrupt president. And the paper’s editor, Gerard Baker, has revealed himself as a first-class suck-up to Trump. Read this interview HERE.
Then there’s Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns a multitude of TV stations across America (including Channel 10 in Providence) and whose managers have been directed by Sinclair primary owners to use them as pro-Trump propaganda organs, along the lines of Fox News.
xxx
Rod Wheeler, a Fox contributor who investigated the July 2016 murder for Mr. Rich’s family, now says the Trump-affiliated network used fabricated quotes implicating Mr. Rich in the leaks and that President Trump pushed Fox to run the story to take pressure off the White House about the collusion between Trump and Russia.
Mr. Wheeler’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, said: “Fox News was working with the Trump administration to disseminate fake news in order to distract the public from Russia’s alleged attempts to influence our country’s presidential election.’’
But then, this is the crowd that promoted the lie that leading Democrats were running a pedophilia ring out of a Washington, D.C., pizza joint, that Barack Obama was born in Kenya and that the Clintons had people murdered in the ‘90s.
xxx
If you want to read a memorable survival story, read Ruthless River: Love and Survival by Raft on the Amazon's Relentless Madre de Dio, by Holly FitzGerald. It’s the frightening story of Mrs. FitzGerald and her husband, Gerald (but called Fitz), who set out on a honeymoon trip around the world. In South America, they survived a plane crash near a remote and menacing penal colony but then found themselves lost for many days on a tiny raft that they had built to try to escape to civilization.
They were finally rescued by natives in a dugout canoe as they faced starvation in a jungle swamp. It's a story of love, endurance and hope in the face of a seemingly hopeless and lethal situation, along with brilliant nature writing. I was shocked that fairly soon after they recovered (in Vermont) from their Amazon nightmare, they embarked on a trip to places in Asia and Africa that could have been as perilous as the Amazon jungle.
But they have lived most of the time since then in the lovely but not dangerous town of South Dartmouth, Mass.
Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Must do in New England Before the Summer Ends - 2017
Take a Wine Tour
Across New England
New England is home to some of the best wineries in the country from Newport Vineyards in Rhode Island to Westport Rivers Vineyards in Massachusetts.
You can hit them all on the Coastal Wine Trail.
The trail stretches from Cape Cod and the Islands through the South Coast of Massachusetts and Coastal Rhode Island and Coastal Connecticut.
Visit Worcester Art Museum
Worcester, MA
The Worcester Art Museum is offering free admission throughout the month of August, so take advantage.
“Free August” includes access for everyone to special exhibitions, the permanent galleries, and WAM’s August programming -- including Art + Market, tours, Art Carts, arms and armor demonstrations, and Nude Drawing in the Galleries.
Catch a Movie at the Rustic Drive-In
North Smithfield, RI
Call up your friends, pack a picnic, and sit in your car as feature films are projected along giant outdoor screens.
The audio plays right through your radio, so be sure to turn the volume up high as you snack on your candy and popcorn.
Visit Ben & Jerry's Factory Tour
Waterbury, Vermont
Take a 30 minute tour of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream factory in Vermont and see where your favorite flavors of ice cream are made. It is ice cream season after all.
The factory is open year round and admission is just $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and kids 12 and under are FREE.
Participate in the Worcester World Cup 2017
Worcester, MA
The 2017 Worcester World Cup is set to take place from Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13.
The Worcester World Cup is more than a soccer tournament. It's a celebration of Worcester and a safe, friendly family event that people look forward to all year.
Ride a Hot Air Balloon at Great Falls Balloon Festival
Lewiston, Maine
Get up to Maine and hop into a hot air balloon during the Great Falls Balloon Festival.
Visitors will have the chance to take a balloon ride high above the ground and watch the sun rise or set.
The festival takes place from August 19 to August 21.
Catch a Show at Cape Playhouse Theatre
Cape Cod
Take a ride to Cape Cod and visit the oldest summer theatre in the country, Cape Playhouse. Cape Playhouse was first opened in 1927 by Raymond Moore.
The theatre has been home to some of the biggest stars to ever grace a stage like Bette Davis, Humphrey Bogart amongst others.
Attend Waterfire
Providence, RI
Providence WaterFire has grown to be an iconic Rhode Island event.
Starting out in 1994 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of First Night Providence, it has grown to run continuously, once a month, from May-November and boasts over 80 blazing fires in the middle of the Providence River.
WaterFire is a not-for-profit organization that aims to creatively transform Providence – and they do! Each event is accompanied with music by artists from around the world, varies food stands and art stands to browse as you stroll along the river.
Zip Line in the Berkshires
Need some extra excitement to close out the summer? Head to the Berkshires and get yourself on a zip line, maybe even do a canopy tour.
There are three different tour options, starting with the base area tour which lasts an hour or the Mountain Top or Valley Jump tour which takes three hours. Both of those are sure to shoot some adrenaline into your day.
Walk The Freedom Trail
Boston, MA
The Freedom Trail is a two and a half mile walking tour that connects 16 significant Boston landmarks.
Interior access to the Freedom Trail's sites is also free, except for the Paul Revere House, the Old South Meeting House and the Old State House.
The Freedom Trail is a great way to get exercise, explore Boston and learn about history, all at the same time.
If you buy tickets online they are discounted at $12 for adults, $10 for students and $6.50 for kids ages 6-12.
See Billy Joel at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
The must see concert of the summer, Billy Joel at Fenway Park on August 30.
Billy Joel released his first hit song, arguably still his biggest hit, Piano Man in 1973 an since has become the 6th best selling recording artist and the third best selling solo artist in the United States.
Joel was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and then the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.
Seeing Joel would be a great way to cap off the summer.
Walk the Newport Cliff Walk
Newport, RI
The Cliff Walk is one of Newport’s most famous attractions is its gilded age mansions lining the coast. Entry to the mansions will cost a fee, but with the Cliff Walk, you can enjoy views of the mansions with amazing views of the water all for free.
The 3.5 mile long path runs behind the mansions on the eastern shore of Newport. It is a National Recreation Trail – the first in New England! The majority of the walk is easy, but be sure to wear good shoes; the sand can make the path slippery.
PHOTO: Connie Ma/flickr
Visit Acadia National Park
Maine
People have been drawn to the rugged coast of Maine throughout history. Awed by its beauty and diversity, early 20th-century visionaries donated the land that became Acadia National Park.
The park is home to many plants and animals, and the tallest mountain on the U.S. Atlantic coast.
Visit Acadia and hike granite peaks, bike historic carriage roads, or relax and enjoy the scenery.
The park entrance fee is FREE from August 25th to the 28th.
Besides that, admission is $12 while those 15 and under are FREE of charge.
Play Golf at Harbor Lights
Warwick, RI
Last weeks of summer, be sure to get those final rounds of the season in at Harbor Lights.
Harbor Lights in Warwick offers golfers a great place to tee it up.
Not to mention the amazing scenery and the great food at the Par + Tackle restaurant.
Go to Royalston Falls
Royalston, MA
If you want a little bit of late summer adventure, hike to Royalston Falls in Royalston, MA.
The hike itself isn’t too long, but it can be challenging. It leads you to a remote gorge created by prehistoric glacial meltwater and 45 foot plunging waterfall within a half-hidden ravine. If you’re up for the adventure, the destination is far worth the trek.
Walk, Run or Bike the Blackstone River Bikeway
Runs from Worcester to Providence
The idea behind the Blackstone River Bikeway was to create a bike path running 48 miles, from Worcester to Providence along the National Heritage Corridor. It links the Blackstone River and the Blackstone Canal connect with the East Bay Bike Path in Rhode Island.
