Rhode Island School of Design student Chloe Karaii was kicked out of the fitness center at Brown University for showing midriff. RISD students have access to Brown’s athletic facilities. The story was first reported by the DailyMail.

Karaii was working out in a blue sports bra and leggings when an employee at the fitness center came over to her told her that if she didn’t cover up, she would have to leave the building.

“I just got asked to leave Brown University Fitness Center for wearing offensively revealing clothing… we’re supposed to be in a progressive society and progressive school and I’ve been shamed for revealing “midriff.” This is ridiculous and should not be okay,” Karaii wrote on her Facebook page.

On Brown’s recreation website, the policies for using the facility are as follows:

Closed-toe, non-marking athletic shoe must be worn at all times

Appropriate athletic clothing - shirt, shorts, sweats (no jeans or pants with buttons/hardware permitted). Shirt must be worn at all times, covering full chest & back.

