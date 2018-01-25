RI’s Largest International Exporter Makes Big Announcement

Yesterday in North Kingstown, two of Rhode Island’s most successful business leaders announced that their joint effort has been successful in expanding production by more than a third.

Edesia, Rhode Island’s largest international exporter has been a partner with Alex and Ani’s Charity by Design program, which has provided Edesia over $600,000 and fueled the purchase of a critical robot at Edesia's facility.

That robot allows the not-for-profit to produce over 800,000 ready-to-use foods (RUFs) packages which are distributed to the hot spots of the world that are suffering from catastrophic hunger due to famine.

On Wednesday, Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian joined Edesia’s founder and CEO Navyn Salem to name the robot Lucy which was purchased with the funding by Alex and Ani.

Lucy is the critical tool that allows Edesia to produce millions of RUFs and then ship them to countries Syria, Tanzania, Nigeria, Chad, South Sudan. The production efficiency at the state-of-the-art facility helped produce 104,000 cases of RUFs in the month of December.

Salem thanked Rafaelian for the funding and said, “literally this is critical to our efforts — it's as simple as life or death."

Rafaelian thanked Salem for the partnership and for naming the robot after her mother. “When I tell my mother about this she is going to make us help you guys with four more," said Rafaelian.

Salem said the increased productivity has allowed Edesia to become more efficient and to restructure the workforce of 70 from 22 different companies. She said employees who used to do physical work are now trained to operate robots. Since production began in 2010, Edesia's lifesaving foods have reached over 5.5 million children in over 50 countries.