RI’s BMX Star K-Rob Dies at Age 45
Sunday, December 10, 2017
His death was first reported by the Sinclair affiliate in Providence - WJAR-10.
Here is what GoLocal wrote about his Kennedy Plaza jump in 2016:
Rhode Island's Kevin "K-ROB" Robinson will go for the world record attempt for the longest ramp-to-ramp, no-handed backflip on a BMX bike in Kennedy Plaza in Providence on Saturday, August 13 live on ESPN.
The event will also be featured as part of the World of X Games series on Sunday, August 14 at 4 p.m. on ABC.
Prior to and during the event, Kennedy Plaza will provide a festival with local bands, exhibitors, a beer garden as well as gymnastics, karate and BMX demos.
The event and festival are free to the public.
Kevin Robinson Teams with G-Form
Robinson is a 4 time X-Games Gold Medalist and a 10-time medalist overall.
Robinson retired from the X-Games in 2013 but is coming out to attempt to break the record.
While attempting to break the record, Robinson will team with G-Form, a leader in athletic impact protection company.
“I am so excited for my new relationship with G-Form. Safety is number one for me, which is why I can still ride BMX freestyle at a high level after 30 plus years. Now that I am wearing the best protection with G-Form, it will keep me performing at that level. Here we go!” said Robinson.
G-Form will support the K-Rob Foundation to help underprivileged children of Rhode Island stay involved in sports and also raise awareness on the importance of safety through school outreach programs.