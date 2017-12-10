RI’s BMX Star K-Rob Dies at Age 45

Rhode Island's Kevin "K-ROB" Robinson has died at age 45 of a stroke. He was one of the biggest stars in BMX and he had transformed into a bigger role in sports and as a community leader.

His death was first reported by the Sinclair affiliate in Providence - WJAR-10.

Here is what GoLocal wrote about his Kennedy Plaza jump in 2016:

Rhode Island's Kevin "K-ROB" Robinson will go for the world record attempt for the longest ramp-to-ramp, no-handed backflip on a BMX bike in Kennedy Plaza in Providence on Saturday, August 13 live on ESPN.

The event will also be featured as part of the World of X Games series on Sunday, August 14 at 4 p.m. on ABC.

Prior to and during the event, Kennedy Plaza will provide a festival with local bands, exhibitors, a beer garden as well as gymnastics, karate and BMX demos.

The event and festival are free to the public.

Kevin Robinson Teams with G-Form

Robinson is a 4 time X-Games Gold Medalist and a 10-time medalist overall.

Robinson retired from the X-Games in 2013 but is coming out to attempt to break the record.

While attempting to break the record, Robinson will team with G-Form, a leader in athletic impact protection company.

“I am so excited for my new relationship with G-Form. Safety is number one for me, which is why I can still ride BMX freestyle at a high level after 30 plus years. Now that I am wearing the best protection with G-Form, it will keep me performing at that level. Here we go!” said Robinson.

G-Form will support the K-Rob Foundation to help underprivileged children of Rhode Island stay involved in sports and also raise awareness on the importance of safety through school outreach programs.

