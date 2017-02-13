RI’s 7 Hottest Political Battles

Snow storms and cold temps may indicate that winter might have finally arrived in Rhode Island this past week, but political battles are shaping up -- or heating up -- as 2017 gets underway.

From renewed efforts to push for marijuana legalization to advocating for the line item veto, to new battles being waged as a result of the new Trump Administration, here are some of the biggest political clashes here in Rhode Island that to the victor go the spoils.

Like the New England weather, if you aren't convinced that circumstances -- like the weather -- can change rather quickly, one need only look to what the biggest political battles were this past summer.

These might be some of the biggest sparring matches now, but with attention turning to the Providence Mayoral race -- and Rhode Island gubernatorial race -- in 2018, things will only get hotter.

