RIPTA to Suspend All Service by 3:30 p.m. Due to Storm

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will suspend all service by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday because of the winter storm.

Due to the storm, RIPTA notes that more than 30 routes are on detour.

Transit authorities expect to resume normal routes and schedules on Wednesday, but note that “road conditions will be a factor so as always, passengers are strongly advised to monitor news reports.”

RIPTA adds that with minimal passenger activity, “they appreciate the fact that most Rhode Islanders are heeding Governor Gina Raimondo’s urging to stay off the roads today. Suspending service this afternoon will help RIPTA prepare for the resumption of service on Wednesday."

