RIPTA to Suspend All Bus Service by 2 P.M. Thursday

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has announced that all bus service will end by 2 p.m. on Thursday due to the winter storm.

Service will be reinstated on Friday, January 5 as soon as conditions are safe.

“RIPTA apologizes for any inconveniences and reminds the public that safety remains our top priority. RIPTA is continuing to work with state emergency officials as we focus first on safety, and second on attempting to accommodate as many passengers as possible,” said RIPTA in their press release.

RIPTA will announce service impacts for Friday, January 5, 2018, as soon as a decision is made.

