The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA ) has announced that 16 routes are on detour on Thursday due to the snowstorm.

“The safety of our employees and passengers is RIPTA’s top priority. RIPTA apologizes for the inconvenience and asks for the public’s understanding as we work hard to maintain service during this storm,” said RIPTA in their press release.

Routes 1,13, 14, 21, 27, 29, 35, 55, 56, 62, 63, 64, 66, 71, 87 and 92 are currently on detour.

Riders are advised to expect delays on all routes and to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility.

The following routes are on detour:

Route 1 (Eddy/Hope/Benefit):

Service to Market Basket suspended. Northbound buses will travel the regular route to Cottage Street, right onto Newport Avenue, right onto Benefit Street, right onto Newport Avenue and then resume regular route.

Route 13 (Coventry/Arctic/Warwick Mall)

Service is currently suspended. All trips will terminate at Warwick Mall; buses will remain there until further notice.

Route 14 (West Bay):

Service to Park N’ Ride lots suspended. Buses will pick up and drop off passengers on the road.

Route 21 (Reservoir/Garden City/CCRI) UPDATED:

Service to CCRI suspended. Trips will terminate at RI Mall.

All trips will stay on Reservoir Avenue to New London Avenue to regular route (terminating at RI Mall); no service to Midway Road or Sockanossett Cross Road.

Route 27 (Broadway/Manton):

Service to Hillcrest Apartments suspended.

Route 29 (Cowesset/Kent County): UPDATED

Service is currently suspended. All trips will terminate at Warwick Mall; buses will remain there until further notice.

Service to Highland Avenue to Phoenix Hotel suspended.

Route 35 (Rumford/Newport Ave.)

Service to Market Basket suspended. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Newport Avenue, left onto Cottage Street, left onto Benefit Street, right onto Newport Avenue and then resume regular route.

Route 55 (Admiral/Providence College):

Service to Fatima Hospital suspended. Trips will terminate at Shaw’s.

Route 56 (Chalkstone Avenue): UPDATED

Trips will not service the Providence VA Medical Center due to snow removal. Passengers will be picked up and dropped off on Chalkstone Avenue.

Trips will terminate at Sisson Street.

Route 62 (URI/Providence Station):

Service to CCRI suspended.

Route 63 (Broadway/Middletown):

Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Hillside Avenue and Beacon Street, right onto Beacon Street, left onto West Main Road, left onto Maple Avenue, and then resume regular route. Reverse on the Inbound.

Route 64 (Newport/URI Kingston): UPDATED

No service to Bridgetown Road and Boston Neck Road. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Rte. 138, stay on Rte. 138, left onto Rte. 1 South and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.

Service into Park N’ Ride lots suspended. Passengers will be picked up and dropped off on the road.

Route 66 (URI/Galilee):

Service to CCRI suspended.

Route 71 (Broad St./Pawtucket Ave.):

Service to Job Lot and Mary Street suspended. Trips will terminate at the former Ocean State Job Lot on Pawtucket Avenue.

Route 87 (Fairmount/Walnut Hill):

Service to Morin Heights suspended. All trips will stay on Cass Avenue to Mendon Road.

Service to Fairmount suspended.

Route 92 (RI College/Federal Hill/East Side):

Service to Rhode Island College suspended. No service to Atwells Avenue after Valley Street. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Atwells Avenue, right into the PriceRite parking lot (buses will terminate in the PriceRite parking lot). Inbound trips will exit PriceRite parking lot via a left onto Valley Street, left onto Atwells Avenue and then resume regular route.

