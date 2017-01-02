Welcome! Login | Register
 

2016 Rhode Island Company of the Year—2016 Rhode Island Company of the Year

Moore: Three Reasons For Optimism in the New Year—Moore: Three Reasons For Optimism in the New…

Scoundrels: Chapter 3 Part 1, Cash in the Dumpster—Scoundrels: Chapter 3 Part 1, Cash in the…

Remembering Those We Lost in 2016—Remembering Those We Lost in 2016

Patriots Clinch #1 Seed in the AFC, Beat Dolphins 35-14—Patriots Clinch #1 Seed in the AFC, Beat…

Smart Benefits: HHS Announces Out-of-Pocket Maximums for 2018—Smart Benefits: HHS Announces Out-of-Pocket Maximums for 2018

PC Falls to #13 Butler 78-61 for 3rd Straight Loss—PC Falls to #13 Butler 78-61 for 3rd…

10th Annual RI Economic Summit to be Held at Bryant University—10th Annual RI Economic Summit to be Held…

College Admissions: The Real Danger in Being a High School Athlete—As millions of families in the U.S. spend…

RIPTA Announces Temporary Newport Bus Stops on America’s Cup Avenue—RIPTA Announces Temporary Newport Bus Stops on America's…

 
 

RIPTA Announces Temporary Newport Bus Stops on America’s Cup Avenue

Monday, January 02, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that bus stops will be temporarily relocated to America’s Cup Avenue due to construction set to begin on the Newport Transportation and Visitors Center. 

The temporary bus stops will be sued from January 9 until the project is completed in the spring. 

New Bus Stops 

Bus stops for RIPTA Routes 14, 60, 63, 64, 67, and 231, as well as Peter Pan Bus Lines will be temporarily relocated to five marked stops on America’s Cup Avenue. 

Beginning the week of January 2, there will be road construction work to put in a right lane closure on America’s Cup Avenue in order to accommodate the bus stops. America’s Cup Avenue will be narrowed from Gladys Carr Bolhouse Road to West Marlborough Street. 

Construction Project 

The $6 million project will repair the exterior area of the center which welcomes hundreds of thousands of tourist and transit passengers every year. The exterior of the facility, which originally consisted of canopies covering bus and pedestrian areas, was damaged in 2012 by Superstorm Sandy.

The project is expected to be completed by late Spring of 2017. 

The repair will involve replacing the old canopy covering with a permanent roof that will provide better passenger protection and be more resilient to storms. 

The roofs will be two-tiered with glass dormers improving aesthetics and letting in natural light. Sidewalks and parking areas will be repaved and on-site drainage will be improved in order to comply with Newport’s progressive sewer codes.There will also be improved signage and lighting.

The visitor center will be open for business during construction. 

The goal is to have the project completed before the start of the summer tourist season.

 

Related Slideshow: RIPTA Crashes - 2016

Prev Next

May 9, 2016

A RIPTA bus crashed into the western entrance of the East Side Trolley Tunnel by College Hill on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say it looked serious and nine were injured.

"When I got there, it had already happened, but it looked pretty bad," said local artist Philippe Lejeune, who was on the scene.  "There were ambulances taking people away."

Prev Next

March 1, 2016

Four passengers and a bus driver were injured when a RIPTA bus crashed into a street lamp at Francis and Gaspee Streets by Providence Place Mall.

The crash was reported at about 2:11 p.m. at Francis and Gaspee streets.

The bus knocked down a street lamp. The RIPTA driver was cited for the accident.

Prev Next

Jan 25, 2016

A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus crashed into a building in Warwick, sending three people to the hospital. The crash destroyed a commercial building and those business are still displaced today. 

Prev Next

September 13, 2015

On September 13, 2015, a RIPTA driver was arrested for disobeying the orders of a Providence Police officer.

The bus driver, according to Providence Police, was arrested for failing to comply with an Providence Police’s order to move his bus.

Prev Next

May 20, 2015

A woman was killed when she was trapped under a bus on Broad Street.

Bobbie Moore died three months from injuries after the accident.

Prev Next

March 26, 2015

9 year-old Ani Emdjian was killed when she was hit by a RIPTA bus on Smith Street.
 

Prev Next

May 29, 2014

A RIPTA transit bus struck Frank McKnight while he was walking in a crosswalk from the Federal District Court building to the John O. Pastore building.

STATEMENT FROM UNITED STATES MARSHAL JAMIE A. HAINSWORTH:

I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of federal Court Security Officer Frank McKnight, 69, of North Kingstown. Officer McKnight passed away at Rhode Island Hospital at 6:30 this evening. Officer McKnight’s family was by his side.

A retired North Kingstown police officer with 25 years of service, having retired at the rank of Lieutenant, Officer McKnight was a court security officer for the past 13 years, most recently assigned to the U.S. District Court building.

Officer McKnight was a dedicated, career law enforcement officer and public servant who came to work daily eager and ready to serve, brandishing a positive attitude and always with a smile. His distinguished career will be heralded. His absence will be greatly felt by all that he worked with and served.

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!