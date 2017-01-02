RIPTA Announces Temporary Newport Bus Stops on America’s Cup Avenue

Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that bus stops will be temporarily relocated to America’s Cup Avenue due to construction set to begin on the Newport Transportation and Visitors Center.

The temporary bus stops will be sued from January 9 until the project is completed in the spring.

New Bus Stops

Bus stops for RIPTA Routes 14, 60, 63, 64, 67, and 231, as well as Peter Pan Bus Lines will be temporarily relocated to five marked stops on America’s Cup Avenue.

Beginning the week of January 2, there will be road construction work to put in a right lane closure on America’s Cup Avenue in order to accommodate the bus stops. America’s Cup Avenue will be narrowed from Gladys Carr Bolhouse Road to West Marlborough Street.

Construction Project

The $6 million project will repair the exterior area of the center which welcomes hundreds of thousands of tourist and transit passengers every year. The exterior of the facility, which originally consisted of canopies covering bus and pedestrian areas, was damaged in 2012 by Superstorm Sandy.

The project is expected to be completed by late Spring of 2017.

The repair will involve replacing the old canopy covering with a permanent roof that will provide better passenger protection and be more resilient to storms.

The roofs will be two-tiered with glass dormers improving aesthetics and letting in natural light. Sidewalks and parking areas will be repaved and on-site drainage will be improved in order to comply with Newport’s progressive sewer codes.There will also be improved signage and lighting.

The visitor center will be open for business during construction.

The goal is to have the project completed before the start of the summer tourist season.

