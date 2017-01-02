RIPTA Announces Temporary Newport Bus Stops on America’s Cup Avenue
Monday, January 02, 2017
The temporary bus stops will be sued from January 9 until the project is completed in the spring.
New Bus Stops
Bus stops for RIPTA Routes 14, 60, 63, 64, 67, and 231, as well as Peter Pan Bus Lines will be temporarily relocated to five marked stops on America’s Cup Avenue.
Beginning the week of January 2, there will be road construction work to put in a right lane closure on America’s Cup Avenue in order to accommodate the bus stops. America’s Cup Avenue will be narrowed from Gladys Carr Bolhouse Road to West Marlborough Street.
Construction Project
The $6 million project will repair the exterior area of the center which welcomes hundreds of thousands of tourist and transit passengers every year. The exterior of the facility, which originally consisted of canopies covering bus and pedestrian areas, was damaged in 2012 by Superstorm Sandy.
The project is expected to be completed by late Spring of 2017.
The repair will involve replacing the old canopy covering with a permanent roof that will provide better passenger protection and be more resilient to storms.
The roofs will be two-tiered with glass dormers improving aesthetics and letting in natural light. Sidewalks and parking areas will be repaved and on-site drainage will be improved in order to comply with Newport’s progressive sewer codes.There will also be improved signage and lighting.
The visitor center will be open for business during construction.
The goal is to have the project completed before the start of the summer tourist season.
Related Slideshow: RIPTA Crashes - 2016
May 9, 2016
A RIPTA bus crashed into the western entrance of the East Side Trolley Tunnel by College Hill on Monday afternoon.
Witnesses say it looked serious and nine were injured.
"When I got there, it had already happened, but it looked pretty bad," said local artist Philippe Lejeune, who was on the scene. "There were ambulances taking people away."
March 1, 2016
Four passengers and a bus driver were injured when a RIPTA bus crashed into a street lamp at Francis and Gaspee Streets by Providence Place Mall.
The crash was reported at about 2:11 p.m. at Francis and Gaspee streets.
The bus knocked down a street lamp. The RIPTA driver was cited for the accident.
March 26, 2015
9 year-old Ani Emdjian was killed when she was hit by a RIPTA bus on Smith Street.
May 29, 2014
A RIPTA transit bus struck Frank McKnight while he was walking in a crosswalk from the Federal District Court building to the John O. Pastore building.
STATEMENT FROM UNITED STATES MARSHAL JAMIE A. HAINSWORTH:
I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of federal Court Security Officer Frank McKnight, 69, of North Kingstown. Officer McKnight passed away at Rhode Island Hospital at 6:30 this evening. Officer McKnight’s family was by his side.
A retired North Kingstown police officer with 25 years of service, having retired at the rank of Lieutenant, Officer McKnight was a court security officer for the past 13 years, most recently assigned to the U.S. District Court building.
Officer McKnight was a dedicated, career law enforcement officer and public servant who came to work daily eager and ready to serve, brandishing a positive attitude and always with a smile. His distinguished career will be heralded. His absence will be greatly felt by all that he worked with and served.
