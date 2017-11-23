RIDOT Says I-295 Renumbering Program Starts Next Week

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the installation of new signage as part of a federally mandated highway renumbering program for its Interstate and other limited-access highways starts next week.

The entire I-295 corridor will be done first, starting the week of November 27.

The Project

Over the course of two weeks, RIDOT will update the signage, starting with the Diamond Hill Road/Route 114 interchange in Cumberland. The Department will complete signage updates at an entire interchange before moving on.

The project will proceed from north to south, covering all of I-295 in Rhode Island from Cumberland to Warwick. The Exit 3/Route 37 interchange is located at Mile Marker 3, and will not need to be changed. The first week of the project, old exits 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will be changed. The following week, old exits 1, 2 and 4 will be renumbered. Minor traffic delays may be possible during sign installation. Work will take place during daytime and overnight hours. All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

All signs leading up to the exit and at all the off-ramps will be updated to reflect the change. RIDOT will install temporary signs with the old exit number and will leave them for an extended period of time so drivers can become accustomed to the change.

Mile Marker Exit System

The new exit numbers will be keyed to mile markers - a system used throughout the country for many years.

Rhode Island and some of its neighboring New England states are among the last in the country to change to this method of numbering.

A mile-marker exit number system lets drivers know how far they need to travel to reach their desired off-ramp. It also allows for easier expansion for future interchanges since the entire highway would not have to be renumbered to accommodate a new exit number.

The new and old exit numbers for I-295 will be:

Related Slideshow: RI’s Most Dangerous Bridges

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association recently released a list of the most traveled, deficient bridges in each state. In Rhode Island, those bridges were: Prev Next 10. US-6 eastbound and westbound over US-6A/Hartford Avenue. 52,678 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 9. RI-146/Ed Dowl Highway over RI-246/Charles Street. 72,800 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 8. RI-146/Ed Dowl Highway over RI-15/Mineral Spring Avenue. 72,800 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 7. I-195 westbound over the Seekonk River. 76,700 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 6. I-95 northbound and southbound over RI-2/Quaker Lane. 77,800 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 5. I-95 northbound and southbound over Wellington Avenue. 147,984 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 4. I-95 northbound and southbound over Jefferson Boulevard. 156,400 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 3. I-95 northbound and southbound over Amtrak. 159,200 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 2. Broad Street over I-95 northbound and southbound and the P&W Railroad. 179,600 daily crossings The bridge is structurally deficient Prev Next 1. Interstate 95 northbound and southbound over US-1 (Elmwood Avenue). 186,500 daily crossing The bridge is structurally deficient Prev

10.

10.

9.

9.

8.

8.

7.

7.

6.

6.

5.

5.

4.

4.

3.

3.

2.

2.

1. Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.