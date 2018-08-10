RIDOT Announces 195 Gano Street Exit to be Closed August 20 Through Fall of 2019

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the Gano Street exit on I-195 West in Providence will be closed beginning on August 20.

The exit will be closed through the fall of 2019 as part of the rehabilitation of the Washington Bridge, which carries I-195 West from East Providence to Providence.

The Closure

During the closure, traffic heading to Gano Street and the East Side should use Exit 2 (South Main Street), according to RIDOT. A signed detour will be established using Pike Street, South Water Street and India Street to return to Gano Street.

“These changes will create a safe work zone in which RIDOT can begin rehabilitation of the northern half of the Washington Bridge in the shortest amount of time. The area under construction is directly in the path of travel for vehicles that normally use the Gano Street off-ramp,” said the RIDOT in their press release.

Other Closures

Also as part of this project, RIDOT will conduct two overnight closures of the Taunton Avenue on-ramp to I-195 West.

The closures are scheduled for August 15 and 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, and are needed to finalize construction of a temporary on-ramp that Taunton Avenue traffic will use during bridge construction.

During the temporary closure of the Taunton Avenue on-ramp, traffic will be directed to follow a detour to the Broadway on-ramp for I-195 West, utilizing Valley Street and Warren Avenue.

The temporary on-ramp will go into service on August 20.

