RIC Names Cano Morales Associate Vice President

Rhode Island College has named Anna Cano Morales as the Associate Vice President for Community, Equity and Diversity. This is a new position that directly reports to the president and will be effective January 17.

“Throughout her career, Anna has been a respected leader and champion for the Rhode Island community. Her extensive experience in social work and policy in Rhode Island makes her a natural fit to lead the effort to integrate diversity, equity, and community into the College’s core mission, vision, and strategies. We are fortunate to have her on board as a member of our senior leadership team,” said RIC President Frank D. Sanchez.

In her new position, Cano Morales will work with college leadership to make sure that active and viable diversity and community initiatives are being developed and put in place.

Her other duties will include the development and implementation of a diversity and inclusion education plan for students, staff, and faculty.

Anna Cano Morales

A native of Central Falls, Cano Morales has served on multiple nonprofit boards including the RI Board of Education, URI Foundation Executive Board of Directors, and the RI Latino Political Action Committee. She is currently the Chairwoman of the Central Falls School Board of Trustees and a Practice Seminar Senior Fellow for the Rhode Island Core Program of the Institute for Nonprofit Practice.

For ten years, Cano Morales worked as the Associate Vice President for Grant Programs for the Rhode Island Foundation. She most recently served as the Director of the Latino Policy Institute at Roger Williams University, where she was responsible for stimulating public policy discourse and enhancing the public's understanding of the Rhode Island Latino experience.

Other New Leadership Positions

Jeffrey Martin has been appointed Assistant Vice President for Administration. Martin previously served as Director of Facilities for the Public School System of the City of Worcester. Before that, he was the Director of Site Operations for Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, and Director of Facilities Management for the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Clark Greene has been named Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives, another important new role at Rhode Island College intended to streamline and execute the college’s top priorities. Greene, who has held several policy and executive management positions in state government and education, has been with RIC for three years in various leadership roles.

“In this key position, Clark will work with the campus community and stakeholders to develop the college’s strategic plan and coordinate its implementation. His experience as Interim Commissioner of Higher Education and Interim President of RIC will position him well for this role,” said President Sanchez.

RIC also hired Margaret M. Lynch-Gadaleta to serve as Director of Institutional Equity. She will serve as an educator, trainer, and spokesperson regarding issues of access, equity, opportunity and Title IX.

