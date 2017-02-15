RIC Named 2017 Military Friendly School

Rhode Island College has been ranked a 2017 Military Friendly School by Victory Media.

“Rhode Island College is once again proud to receive the designation as a Military Friendly School. Faculty and staff across our campus contribute to a comprehensive effort to support our military and veteran students, and this recognition is a tribute to their efforts,” said Scott Kane, RIC interim vice president for student affairs.

The list of schools is provided each year to service members and their families, helping them select the best college, university or trade school to receive the education and training they need to pursue a civilian career.

The Rankings

The list is created based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions.

Final ratings are determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans. RIC exceeded the benchmark standards in all six categories.

“Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to the majority of colleges gives veterans a comprehensive view of which schools are striving to provide the best opportunities and conditions for our nation’s student veterans. Military Friendly® helps military families make the best use of the Post-9/11 GI Bill and other federal benefits while allowing us to further our goal of assisting them in finding success in their chosen career fields,” said Daniel Nichols, a Navy Reserve veteran and chief product officer at Victory Media.

For the complete list, click here.

