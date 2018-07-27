RI Trucking Association Files Elections Complaint Over “Ask the DOT” Segment on WPRO

The Rhode Island Trucking Association (RITA) filed a formal complaint pertaining to the weekly "Ask the DOT" segment on WPRO with the Rhode Island Board of Elections, alleging it violates campaign contribution rules.

Every Thursday, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti joins Gene Valicenti on WPRO's morning show. RITA believes the segment goes beyond public service, becoming a platform for Governor Raimondo.

"Very often a portion of every show is dedicated exclusively to touting the unproven virtues of RhodeWorks and truck-only tolling," said RITA CEO and President Christopher Maxwell in a statement. “The practical reality is a portion of the Director’s airtime serves as a legislative infomercial. Similar to the free placement of campaign signage, or reduced costs for campaign office space, the value of the regularly-scheduled prime morning-drive airtime should be considered an ‘in-kind’ contribution based on its political propaganda and therefore under the scrutiny of the RI Board of Elections."

The Board of Elections Campaign Finance defines in-kind contributions as "the monetary value of paid services, or other things of value donated to any person required to file reports with the Board of Elections." There are limits on these types of contributions, and they must be reported to the Board of Election under Rhode Island law.

Maxwell is calling on the Board of Elections to launch a full investigation, saying the segments exceed in-kind contribution limits.

"If one were to calculate the hourly cost of RIDOT’s Thursday morning infomercial, using typical peak‐time broadcast advertising rates, it would likely amount to thousands of in‐kind advertising dollars which clearly exceed the limitations on personal campaign contributions, and quite possibly the rules governing corporate contributions," Maxwell continued in the statement.

The complaint comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed in federal court by the American Truckers Association on July 10 against RIDOT's Rhodeworks truck-only tolling system.



