RI State Police Warn of “Treacherous” Travel Conditions

Rhode Island State Police are warning Rhode Islanders that “travel conditions remain treacherous,” as the snow continues to fall.

Colonel Ann Assumpico is urging residents to "continue to stay off the roads until the storm passes and highway crews have a chance to clear the roads."

She adds that “heavy snowfall is impacting snow removal operations, resulting in dangerous travel conditions throughout the state.”

Few Crashes & Incidents Reported

Six minor crashes have been reported statewide since midnight; one resulted in minor injuries.

Troopers also have responded to approximately eight reports of disabled vehicles, including several cars that went off the road.

Earlier on Tuesday, there was a report of a tree falling on power lines and a transformer on Pinecrest Drive in North Kingstown.

National Grid crews were notified and responded.

There also have been several reports of fallen trees and branches blocking roadways, including a tree blocking the ramp from Interstate 95 North at Exit 5 B in Hopkinton and another tree blocking the ramp from Interstate 95 North at Exit 1 in Exeter.

There also was a report of a tree blocking the ramp from Route 146 to Branch Avenue in Providence.

The Department of Transportation was notified to have crews remove the trees and debris.

