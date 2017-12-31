RI State Police to Increase Patrols Over New Year’s Weekend

The Rhode Island State Police is increasing patrols for New Year’s weekend as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“We will do everything we can to help keep roadways safe during the holiday weekend, but we need Rhode Islanders to do their part, too. Do not drink and drive. Do not let family and friends drink and drive. In addition, call 911 if you see someone driving who appears to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs so we can get those drivers off the road,” said Colonel Ann C. Assumpico.

A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found nearly 54 deaths per day attributed to drunk drivers over the New Year’s holiday from 2001 through 2005, as compared to an average of 36 alcohol-related fatalities on other days of the year.

Colonel Assumpico also offered these tips and reminders:

Before going out to a party or event, arrange for a safe ride home. Select a designated driver or make arrangements to use a ride-sharing service or public transportation to get around.

If you are hosting a party or event during which alcohol will be served, do not allow your guests to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Help them arrange a safe and sober ride home.

Make sure to wear your seatbelt, whether you’re a driver or a passenger. It is your single best defense against crashes, including those with impaired motorists.

If you spot someone who appears to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs or in a dangerous manner, call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so.

Related Slideshow: Providence Crime By the Numbers - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.