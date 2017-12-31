RI State Police to Increase Patrols Over New Year’s Weekend
Sunday, December 31, 2017
“We will do everything we can to help keep roadways safe during the holiday weekend, but we need Rhode Islanders to do their part, too. Do not drink and drive. Do not let family and friends drink and drive. In addition, call 911 if you see someone driving who appears to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs so we can get those drivers off the road,” said Colonel Ann C. Assumpico.
A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found nearly 54 deaths per day attributed to drunk drivers over the New Year’s holiday from 2001 through 2005, as compared to an average of 36 alcohol-related fatalities on other days of the year.
Colonel Assumpico also offered these tips and reminders:
- Before going out to a party or event, arrange for a safe ride home. Select a designated driver or make arrangements to use a ride-sharing service or public transportation to get around.
- If you are hosting a party or event during which alcohol will be served, do not allow your guests to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Help them arrange a safe and sober ride home.
- Make sure to wear your seatbelt, whether you’re a driver or a passenger. It is your single best defense against crashes, including those with impaired motorists.
- If you spot someone who appears to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs or in a dangerous manner, call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so.
Related Slideshow: Providence Crime By the Numbers - 2016
Violent
Providence v RI v US
Assaults
Providence v RI v US
Burglary
Providence v RI v US
Rape
Providence v RI v US
Robbery
Providence v RI v US
Violent Crimes
Providence v RI v US
Auto Thefts
Providence v RI v US
Related Articles
- RI State Police - Trooper Amy Jackman and the 2000lb Weapon
- RI State Police Fail to Comply with GoLocal’s 38 Studios Request, Media Company to Appeal
- GoLocalTV: Raimondo Refuses to Order RI State Police to Release 38 Studios Investigation Docs
- READ Curt Schilling’s RI State Police Interview
- RI State Police’s Assumpico Criticizes 38 Studios Investigation
- RI State Police Captain Alfred Talks About Effort to Combat Cyber Threats on LIVE
- Deadline to Apply for 2018 RI State Police Training Academy is December 27
- RI State Police OfferCyber Safety Tips for College Students
- State House Deal — Iannazzi and Raspallo Being Vetted By RI State Police for Magistrate Appointments
- NEW: Raimondo’s Ties to No-Bid RI State Police Contract
- 79 People Arrested, 344 Citations Issued by RI State Police Over Holiday Weekend
- RI State Police Say Illegal Use of ATVs Will Not Be Tolerated, After GoLocal Video
- RI State Police Search for Road Rage Shooter
- RI State Police Offer Winter Weather Driving Tips