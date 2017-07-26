RI State Police Search for Road Rage Shooter
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
According to the RISP, the suspect’s vehicle was identified as a red, late-model (2014 or later) Nissan SUV (Rouge, Murano or Pathfinder). It was last seen traveling north on Route 146, at the intersection of Route 146 North and Route 146A in North Smithfield.
The victim’s car was a blue 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe.
No one in that vehicle was injured said the RISP in a statement.
Captain Derek Borek of the RISP said the road-rage incident began on Route 146 North near Twin River Road in Lincoln shortly after noon. As the two cars headed north on Route 146, the shots were fired as the cars approached the exit for Interstate 295.
Anyone who may have been travelling in this area between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. and saw these vehicles, or anyone who has information that could lead to the identification of the red Nissan SUV, is asked to call the Rhode Island State Police Lincoln Barracks at 401-444-1100.
