RI State Police Offer Winter Weather Driving Tips

The Rhode Island State Police are encouraging all drivers to make sure that their cars are ready for winter weather.

Colonel Ann C. Assumpico also reminds all motorists to avoid distractions while driving, especially when road conditions are poor.

Here are some tips to make sure your vehicle is ready for the elements:

Make sure you have enough gas in the tank to prevent gas lines from freezing and to avoid running out of gas if you are unexpectedly caught in traffic.

Check your windshield wipers and replace worn blades.

Top off your windshield wiper fluid. You will need it to help clear your windshield of salt, dirt and snow.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Also, check the treads and replace the tires if worn to provide better traction and control in winter driving conditions.

Have your battery checked, especially if it is several years old. The age of the battery and freezing temperatures can affect its performance and ability to start your car.

Colonel Assumpico encourages all motorist to drive safely and responsibly this winter and always. If you see someone driving erratically or in an unsafe manner, call 911

