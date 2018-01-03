UPDATED: RI State Offices, Schools Closed on Thursday Due to Snowstorm

Rhode Island State offices and all schools will be closed on Thursday due to the impending snowstorm that is expected to bring as much as 12 inches of snow to Rhode Island. Courts will also be closed.

Providence Public Schools and Recreation Centers will be closed on January 4 and Friday, January 5. Garbage and recycling pickup will be operating on a one-day delayed schedule this week and next week.

“The message is very simple, stay home tomorrow, let’s keep everybody safe, we want everybody to safely make it through this storm," said Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo in her press conference on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to start late Wednesday night and go throughout the day on Thursday and into Thursday night.

See the Latest From the National Weather Service Below

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

429 PM EST Wed Jan 3 2018

CTZ002>004-MAZ002>006-008>014-017-026-RIZ001>006-040530-

/O.CON.KBOX.WS.W.0001.180104T0600Z-180105T0600Z/

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA-

Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-

Western Essex MA-Western Hampshire MA-Western Hampden MA-

Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-Southern Worcester MA-

Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Bristol RI-Washington RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Charlemont, Greenfield, Orange, Barre,

Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Chesterfield, Blandford,

Amherst, Northampton, Springfield, Milford, Worcester,

Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Taunton, Ayer, Foster,

Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich,

Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, and Westerly

429 PM EST Wed Jan 3 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Total snow accumulations of around 6 to 10 inches across the

Connecticut River Valley, around 9 to 13 inches over Eastern

Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with localized amounts up to 16

inches, are expected. Gusts up around 40 mph, especially as

winds increase out of the west through the day into evening,

downed tree limbs and power outages are possible.

* WHERE...All of Southern New England except east and southeast

coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

