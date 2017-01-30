RI Restaurant Owner Convicted of Federal Arson & Wire Fraud

The owner of Snow’s Clam Box Restaurant and Pub in Gloucester has been convicted of devising and executing a scheme to burn down the restaurant and then attempting to collect on an insurance policy worth nearly one million dollars.

A federal court jury convicted Daniel Saad, 51, of Spencer, Massachusetts on one count of arson, one count of use of fire to commit wire fraud, and two counts of wire fraud.

“Acts of arson pose a tremendous public safety threat, to the public generally and to first responders. This case is no exception. That this defendant would deliberately burn a building he owned to the ground, with his tenant living in the building and present at the time, demonstrates his utter disregard for the safety of others. He now faces at least a decade in federal prison for this behavior. Every day is well-deserved,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha.

The Investigation

According to the government’s evidence presented during a three-week trial, Saad, who owed banks, private lenders and venders nearly $2.5 million dollars, entered the building through an unlocked rear door, spread gasoline in and around a bar area and ignited the gasoline before leaving the building. A woman who was living in an apartment above the restaurant reported the fire after leaving from the building.

According to the government’s evidence, during interviews with law enforcement, Saad on two occasions told investigators he was at his home in Massachusetts when the fire happened. During a subsequent interview he told investigators that he was at his estranged wife’s home in Webster, Mass. On two occasions during interviews with state and federal investigators, Saad’s wife corroborated Saad’s account. However, after being summoned to appear before a federal grand jury and again when testifying during Saad’s trial, she changed her story and admitted that Daniel Saad had asked her to provide an alibi for him for the night of the fire. She testified that he was not with her that night.

Cellular data collected and analyzed by law enforcement placed Saad’s cell phone in very close proximity to his restaurant at the time the fire began.

Saad, who had been free on unsecured bond since his arrest on March 31, 2016, was ordered detained in federal custody following the return of the jury’s guilty verdicts. Saad is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27,2017, by U.S. District Court Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., who presided over the trial.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Ferland.

Possible Punishment

Arson and wire fraud are punishable by statutory penalties of up to 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years; use of fire to commit wire fraud is punishable by statutory minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

