RI Restaurant Owner Convicted of Federal Arson & Wire Fraud
Monday, January 30, 2017
A federal court jury convicted Daniel Saad, 51, of Spencer, Massachusetts on one count of arson, one count of use of fire to commit wire fraud, and two counts of wire fraud.
“Acts of arson pose a tremendous public safety threat, to the public generally and to first responders. This case is no exception. That this defendant would deliberately burn a building he owned to the ground, with his tenant living in the building and present at the time, demonstrates his utter disregard for the safety of others. He now faces at least a decade in federal prison for this behavior. Every day is well-deserved,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha.
The Investigation
According to the government’s evidence presented during a three-week trial, Saad, who owed banks, private lenders and venders nearly $2.5 million dollars, entered the building through an unlocked rear door, spread gasoline in and around a bar area and ignited the gasoline before leaving the building. A woman who was living in an apartment above the restaurant reported the fire after leaving from the building.
According to the government’s evidence, during interviews with law enforcement, Saad on two occasions told investigators he was at his home in Massachusetts when the fire happened. During a subsequent interview he told investigators that he was at his estranged wife’s home in Webster, Mass. On two occasions during interviews with state and federal investigators, Saad’s wife corroborated Saad’s account. However, after being summoned to appear before a federal grand jury and again when testifying during Saad’s trial, she changed her story and admitted that Daniel Saad had asked her to provide an alibi for him for the night of the fire. She testified that he was not with her that night.
Cellular data collected and analyzed by law enforcement placed Saad’s cell phone in very close proximity to his restaurant at the time the fire began.
Saad, who had been free on unsecured bond since his arrest on March 31, 2016, was ordered detained in federal custody following the return of the jury’s guilty verdicts. Saad is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27,2017, by U.S. District Court Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., who presided over the trial.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Ferland.
Possible Punishment
Arson and wire fraud are punishable by statutory penalties of up to 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years; use of fire to commit wire fraud is punishable by statutory minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.
In most instances, HEALTH returned for follow-up visits to make sure that the changes prescribed were adhered to by the restaurants.
#25
Number of Violations: 14
Date of Inspection: September 11, 2014
Violations of Note:
Broth was held at 105 degrees. Potentially hazardous food must be maintained at 135 degrees F or above except during preparation, cooking or cooling. Broth was disposed.
The interior of the reach-in freezer in the kitchen is soiled. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.
#24
Number of Violations: 15
Date of Inspection: March 26, 2014
Violations of Note:
Thermometers are lacking in the refrigeration units. Cold holding equipment used for potentially hazardous food must have at least one thermometer that is located to allow easy viewing of the temperature display.
The can opener had an accumulation of food, and the slicer had an accumulation of food and debris. The food contact surfaces of equipment must be clean to sight and touch.
#23
Number of Violations: 15
Date of Inspection: August 27, 2014
Violations of Note:
The utensils for cooking are stored in a container of stagnant water between uses. During pauses in food preparation, utensils must be stored on a clean surface or in a clean protected location. Items were taken to be washed, rinsed and sanitized and placed in a clean, dry container during inspection.
Cooked meat and other prepared items, located in the refrigerator, were not marked with the date of preparation. Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food , prepared in the establishment and held for more than 24 hours, must be marked with the date of preparation.
#22
Number of Violations: 15
Date of Inspection: May 1, 2014
Violations of Note:
The presence of fruit flies is not controlled as evidenced by activity throughout the various areas w/in the establishment. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests, using acceptable methods to control pests, eliminating harborage conditions and routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies. Owner to have PCS address the issue.
Thermometers are lacking in the 2 refrigeration unit(s). Cold holding equipment used for potentially hazardous food must have at least one thermometer that is located to allow easy viewing of the temperature display.
#21
Number of Violations: 15
Date of Inspection: September 30, 2012
Violations of Note:
The nonfood-contact surfaces of the sugar & flour bins, potato cutter, mixer, robot coupe, shelves beneath counters, utensil storage crates, etc. have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.
Cleaned kitchenware is stored in a small room next to a mop sink in the lower kitchen area. Kitchenware shall be stored in a clean, dry location where they are not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination.
#20
Number of Violations: 16
Date: July 16, 2014
Violations of Note:
An employee was observed touching ready to eat foods (mango and cooked chicken) with bare hands. Food employess must not touch exposed, ready-to-eat food with their bare hands and shall use suitable utensils such as deli tissue, spatulas, single use gloves or dispensing equipment. Disposed.
The presence of rodents is not controlled as evidenced by rodent droppings. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests, using acceptable methods to control pests, eliminating harborage conditions and routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies.
#19
Number of Violations: 17
Date of Inspection: September 9, 2014
Violations of Note:
Soap was not available at the handsink in the kitchen. Hand sinks must be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder, or bar soap. PIC refilled soap dispenser.
The floors and walls throughout the facility have an accumulation of soil residue, rodent droppings, mold and/or food debris. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.
#18
Ramaraya Cafeteria (1100 Broad Street)
Number of Violations: 20
Date of Inspection: July 11, 2014
Violations of Note:
Garlic spread and mayonnaise (labeled Keep Refrigerated),salami, and milk were held at 52 degrees. Raw eggs were 72 degrees. Potentially hazardous food must be held at 41 degrees F. or below except during preparation, cooking or cooling. Disposed.
The establishment is lacking a thermometer with which to test food temperatures. Food temperature measuring devices shall be provided and be readily accessible for checking cooking, cooling, reheating and hot and cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous foods. Digital thermometers were purchased during inspection. Thermometers are lacking in the basement refrigeration units. Cold holding equipment used for potentially hazardous food must have at least one thermometer that is located to allow easy viewing of the temperature display.
#17
Number of Violations: 20
Date of Inspection: March 31, 2014
VIolations of Note:
Raw eggs were stored above vegetables in the 2 door refrigerator. Raw animal foods must be separated from raw ready-to-eat food such as vegetables during storage. Containers of food such as cooked beef and sliced tomatoes were observed in the refrigerators without protective barriers.
Food grade containers need to be purchased for storing food such as pasta, sugar, salt, rice, and beans.
#16
Number of Violations: 20
Date of Inspection: July 30, 2014
Violations of Note:
Fish was observed thawing in a container of stagnant water. Potentially hazardous foods must be thawed in one of the following ways: under refrigeration (41 degrees F or less), completely submerged under running water, as part of the cooking process, or in the microwave if cooked immediately after thawing. Employee turned on running water.
Knives and serving utensils were stored in sanitizer in the food prep area.Bowls are being used as scoops in containers of dry ingredients. Utensils used to dispense non-potentially hazardous foods such as sugar and flour must be stored in the food item with their handles above the top of the food within the container.
#15
Number of Violations: 21
Date of Inspection: May 22, 2014
Violations of Note:
Dry cloths used to wipe debris and liquids from cutting board in sushi area. Wet wiping cloths are not stored in a chemical sanitizer between uses. Wet wiping cloths must be stored in a chemical sanitizer at the appropriate concentration.
Case of fish is stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Food must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor.
#14
Number of Violations: 22
Date of Inspection: August 27, 2014
Violations of Note:
Several produce items had water from the condensate located in the 3 dr refrigeration unit dripping directly onto the them. Removed washed, placed into a plastic bag during inspection & moved to another cold hold unit. Whipped butter observed to have mold growing on it and the cream cheese was heavily adulterated by condensate water. Disposed.
The kitchen area has an accumulation of clutter and unnecessary items. Several take out items and dishes, cups, utensils being stored on shelves have an accumulation of soil residue and food debris. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.
#13
Number of Violations: 22
Date of Inspection: July 24, 2014
Violations of Note:
Many containers of food were stored in refrigerators without protective covers. Food must be protected from contamination.
Containers of food are stored on the floor in the kitchen and store room. Employee was observed placing a container of meat on the floor. Food must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor.
#12
Number of Violations: 24
Date of Inspection: April 10, 2014
Violations of Note:
Dozens of old sour cream containers now being used as food storage containers for prepared items, located in the refrigerator, were not marked with the date of preparation. Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food , prepared in the establishment and held for more than 24 hours, must be marked with the date of preparation.
The presence of rodents and insects is not controlled as evidenced by droppings throughout the kitchen: on top of storage containers of beans, flour, on the cardboard-lined shelf holding bread & rolls, on the shelf with the clean plates in the food prep area, among the liquor bottles in the bar, and throughout the kitchen on the floor.
#11
Number of Violations: 25
Date of Inspection: January 13, 2014
Violations of Note:
The ice machine has an accumulation of mold, soil residue and other debris. The food contact surfaces of equipment must be clean to sight and touch. Ice machine taken out of service until it is washed, rinsed and sanitized.
Mayo, eggs, peeled garlic, pork, etc. was held at 49-54 degrees F. Potentially hazardous food must be held at 41 degrees F. or below except during preparation, cooking or cooling. Disposed.
#10
Number of Violations: 25
Date of Inspection: May 12, 2014
Violations of Note:
The establishment is lacking a thermometer with which to test food temperatures. Food temperature measuring devices shall be provided and be readily accessible for checking cooking, cooling, reheating and hot and cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous foods.
Chemical containers were stored with food, equipment, utensils or single service items in the front service area and above the hand sink in the kitchen. Chemicals must be stored to prevent the contamination of clean equipment, utensils linens and/or single service by spacing or petitioning and locating them in an area that is not above food, equipment utensils, linens and single service articles.
#9
Number of Violations: 26
Date of Inspection: May 15, 2014
Violations of Note:
There was no evidence that employees are required to report to the person in charge, information about their health (illnesses, symptoms) as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food.
Ham, beef, cheese, raw chicken, chourico, salami, stewed chicken, crushed garlic, whole peeled garlic (labeled keep refrigerated) and packages of bacalau were held between 46-91 F degrees. Potentially hazardous food must be held at 41 degrees F. or below except during preparation, cooking or cooling. Disposed.
#8
Number of Violations: 26
Date of Inspection: August 26, 2014
Violations of Note:
Cured pancetta, rabe w/garlic & oil, sausage, shredded cheese, calamari, shredded mozzarella, meat sauce, dittilini, mozzarella, pumpkin sauce, cream sauce, butter, spaghetti, penne, gnocchi, raw shrimp, heavy cream, pasta faggioli, potatoes, ricotta, wheat pasta, tripe, shrimp stock, eggs, & bolones was held at 46 - 58 F degrees. Potentially hazardous food must be held at 41 degrees F. or below except during preparation, cooking or cooling. Disposed.
Scoops being used for flour dispensing were observed in the flour with the handles submerged in the product. A dead insect was observed in the scoop that was in one of the flour containers. Sanitizing hoses were observed draining in the back handsink. A splash guard is needed between the handsink and the mop sink in the ware washing area.
#7
Number of Inspections: 28
Date of Inspection: April 16, 2014
Violations of Note:
Various items in the walk-in cooler are not covered and are left exposed to the dirt and grime in the walk-in cooler.
The presence of rodents/insects is not controlled as evidenced by urine residue, and droppings. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests, using acceptable methods to control pests, eliminating harborage conditions and routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies. Owner has contacted Big Blue Bug for evaluation, assessment, treatment and PCS contract. Service scheduled for 4/16/14.
#6
Number of Violations: 29
Date of Inspection: October 23, 2104
Violations of Note:
Per interview of staff, slicers are only washed, rinsed and sanitized at the end of the day. The surfaces of equipment that contacts potentially hazardous foods such as meats and cheeses, must be washed rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours. PIC informed.
In use utensils were observed being stored on an unclean surface & in unclean aluminum contains on the shelves and counter tops in the food preparation area. PIC informed.
#5
Number of Violations: 30
Date of Inspection: July 30, 2014
Violations of Note:
Several pkgs of beef and bread boxes are stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Food must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor.
Bread was observed being stored unprotected above the grill line, which was beneath a dusty light fixture. Inspectors note multiple rags being placed on top of food items. Inspectors observed a plastic make shift protective barrier between the compartment of the 3-bay sink and the electrical outlet. PIC informed that bread needed to be placed in a protected container, stainless steal covers were to be used instead of rags, and a splash guard needed to be added to 3-bay sink.
#4
Number of Violations: 34
Date of Inspection: February 11, 2014
Violations of Note:
Cooked chicken, nime chow, shrimp and beef were held at 62-78 F degrees. Potentially hazardous food must be held at 41 degrees F. or below except during preparation, cooking or cooling. Nime chow was left on the prep counter - beef, chicken & shrimp were placed hot into a cold hold unit. All products were moved during inspection to walk-in cooler.
Several raw beef and chicken products are stored in the walk-in(s) uncovered. Cooked chicken was observed being stored in a dirty plastic container, which was lined with newspapers. Chicken disposed.
#3
Number of Violations: 35
Date of Inspection: September 4, 2014
Violations of Note:
Large containers of meat are stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler in the basement. Food must be protected from contamination.
Meat was observed thawing in water-filled sinks in the basement. Potentially hazardous foods must be thawed in one of the following ways: under refrigeration (41 degrees F or less), completely submerged under running water, as part of the cooking process, or in the microwave if cooked immediately after thawing.
#2
Number of Violations: 38
Date of Inspection: September 24, 2014
Violations of Note:
Lettuce was observed discolored & being stored next to raw meat in the cold hold unit on the food prep/cooking line. Spoiled veal was observed being stored in a manner not to prevent contamination of other raw meats. Lettuce separated from RTE foods. All meats being stored together with the spoiled veal w/o a protective barrier were disposed.
Calamari was observed thawing in stagnant water in the walk-in cooler. Vaccum packaged sword fish which was labeled open before thawing was observed sealed & thawing under refrigeration. Potentially hazardous foods must be thawed in one of the following ways: under refrigeration (41 degrees F or less), completely submerged under running water, as part of the cooking process, or in the microwave if cooked immediately after thawing. Sword fish was disposed. PIC was informed to removed calamari from stagnant water.
#1
Number of Violations: 39
Date of Inspection: September 3, 2014
Violations of Note:
Inspectors observed clean containers being stored in trash container and dirty container was observed being stored on top of dirty trash can. Inspectors note a cloth rag being stored on equipment in the sushi bar area and a cloth rag was observed in direct contact with scallops in the grill cold hold unit. PIC informed & containers/rags were removed.
The potato slicer, salad spinner, (2) knives & spatula on the knife magnet, & (2) ice machines had an accumulation of yeast, black mold, food and debris. The food contact surfaces of equipment must be clean to sight and touch. Ice disposed of in both ice machines as well as in all ice bins. Service for ice machines was on site during inspection. Potato slicer & salad spinner were all taken out of service until they are thoroughly washed-rinsed-sanitized.
