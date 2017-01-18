RI Prison Escapee Morales Indicted on Charge by Federal Grand Jury
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
The Indictment
It is alleged in the indictment that on December 31, 2016, Morales escaped from the custody of the Wyatt Detention Facility in which he was confined by direction of the Attorney General.
Morales was captured in Somerville, Massachusetts on January 5, 2017, by Massachusetts State Police and returned to federal custody.
Morales is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan on Thursday, January 19, at 11:00 a.m.
Punishment for Escaping
Escape from the custody of the Attorney General is punishable by statutory penalties of up to 5 years imprisonment followed by up to 3 years supervised and a fine of up to $250,000.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee H. Vilker.
