RI Newspaper Publishes Full-Page Gun Ad on Eve of Sandy Hook Anniversary

The Valley Breeze published a full-page ad for guns in its most recent print edition, on the eve of the five-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre on December 14.

At the school shooting, 20 children between six and seven years old, as well as six adult staff members were murdered.

The ad, which features sales on rifles, Glocks, and 9mm guns, is for "Bullseye Shooting Supplies" in Woonsocket.

"Santa knows what's on your wish list," states the ad, which some Facebook users expressed their concerns over, following its launch.

"I think it's very disturbing to have a full page ad promoting guns. It turns my stomach and I will never pick up that paper," said one Facebook user, who wished only to be identified as "Laurie" due to the controversial nature of the post.

Ward Responds

Tom Ward, publisher of the Valley Breeze, responded to request for comment on Thursday.

"I do understand the concern expressed by the reader in Pawtucket. We do accept firearms ads, and have for some time. That said, prior ads were smaller," said Ward. "This year, that firm decided to do a larger ad, and I admit I was a bit startled."

"While I am committed to this client of ours through the shopping season, I will be reviewing our policies with managers for 2018 and going forward," said Ward. "Make no mistake: I support the right to bear arms and our 2nd Amendment to the Constitution. But like many, I’ll be working to find a middle ground that respects the concerns of our readers."

Latest in Gun Debate

In November, GoLocal LIVE interviewed a surviving parent of a Sandy Hook victim.

Alissa Parker lost her 6-year-old daughter Emilie nearly five years ago in the Sandy Hook school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut.

Parker talked with Molly O’Brien about turning her grief into action.

Since losing her daughter, Parker founded the non-profit Safe and Sound Schools and The Emilie Parker Art Connection, and is releasing her first book, “An Unseen Angel: A Mother's Story of Faith, Hope, and Healing after Sandy Hook.”

