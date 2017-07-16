RI Med. Society Asks Raimondo to Veto Perscription Drug Monitoring Legislation

The Rhode Island Medical Society will hold a press conference asking Governor Gina Raimondo to veto legislation that would allow warrantless searches of the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring program by law enforcement.

The group has already sent a letter to Raimondo asking her to veto. Many have criticized the physician community for the growth of prescriptions of opioids and the corresponding health crisis.

The press conference will take place on Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at 405 Promenade Street.

Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

The program contains confidential patient healthcare information for all controlled substances prescriptions including painkillers, anti-seizure medications, anti-anxiety medicines, antidepressants, sleeping pills and migraine medications.

Related Slideshow: RI Doctors - Who Prescribed The Most Oxycodone?

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.