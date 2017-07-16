RI Med. Society Asks Raimondo to Veto Perscription Drug Monitoring Legislation
Sunday, July 16, 2017
The group has already sent a letter to Raimondo asking her to veto. Many have criticized the physician community for the growth of prescriptions of opioids and the corresponding health crisis.
The press conference will take place on Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at 405 Promenade Street.
Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
The program contains confidential patient healthcare information for all controlled substances prescriptions including painkillers, anti-seizure medications, anti-anxiety medicines, antidepressants, sleeping pills and migraine medications.
#25
Internal Medicine
Providence, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 142
#24
Family Medicine
North Smithfield, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 143
#23
Nurse Practitioner, Family
Wakefield, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 144
#22
Nurse Practitioner, Adult Health
Providence, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 146
#21
Family Medicine
Hope Valley, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 153
#20
Psychiatry
Providence, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 156
#19
Somasundaram Panneerselvam M.D.
Internal Medicine
Cranston, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 162
#18
Internal Medicine
Cranston, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 165
#17
Internal Medicine
Cranston, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 173
#16
Family Medicine
Newport, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 177
#15
Internal Medicine
Providence
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 190
#14
Psychiatry
East Greenwich, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 210
#13
Internal Medicine
Cranston, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 210
#12
Physician Assistant, Medical
Pawtucket, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 221
#11
Hematology
Cranston, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 235
#10
Internal Medicine
Cranston, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 245
#9
Family Medicine
Cranston, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 248
#8
Internal Medicine
Cranston, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 252
#7
Physician Assistant, Surgical
Pawtucket, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 256
#6
Geriatric Medicine
Cumberland, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 268
#5
Internal Medicine
Cranston, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 299
#4
Internal Medicine
Cranston, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 340
#3
Geriatric Medicine
North Providence, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 352
#2
Rheumatology
Warwick, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 380
#1
Physical Medicine Rehabilitation
Providence, RI
MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 384
