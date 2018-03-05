RI League of Cities & Towns Opposes Automatic Contract Continuation, Binding Arbitration Bills
Monday, March 05, 2018
“Automatic contract extension would hurt municipalities and taxpayers. We urge our Representatives at the State House not to move ahead with these bills. The expiration date of collective bargaining agreements is an opportunity for all parties to negotiate in good faith and resolve contracts before they expire. Automatically extending contracts would tie the hands of local elected and appointed officials and make it harder for employers to secure concessions – especially in an economic downturn,” said Brian Daniels, Executive Director of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns.
The Bills
H-7198, H-7634 and H-7633 would all extend municipal collective bargaining agreements until a new agreement is achieved or an interest arbitration award provided.
H-7379 would expand binding arbitration law to include school teachers and municipal employees.
The League opposes these measures.
“We continue to support legislation to allow temporary contract continuation if both parties agree in good faith. Last year, the League supported legislation allowing voluntary contract extensions for firefighters, which was signed into law. It’s bad policy to move the goal posts every year,” said Daniels.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- NEW: RI League of Charter Schools’ Nardelli to Retire, Groves Named Successor
- RI League of Charter Schools Names Oliveira Executive Director
- RI League of Charter Schools to Host Annual Fair at Times2 Academy in Providence
- RI Cities and Towns Struggle to Meet Housing Mandate
- The Most Debt-Ridden Cities and Towns
- Rhode Island’s Best and Worst Cities and Towns for Walkers
- LISTEN- Rhode Island’s Most Violent Cities and Towns
- Rhode Island’s Most Violent Cities and Towns: FBI Crime Data
- LISTEN: Most Debt-Ridden Cities and Towns + Hot or Not
- General Assembly ‘Failure’ Could Bankrupt Cities and Towns
- State of the State: “The Year of the Cities and Towns”
- Rob Horowitz: Chafee Package Can Save Cities and Towns
- Chafee Talks Reforms With Leaders From Struggling Cities and Towns