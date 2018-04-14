RI House of Reps Passes Dreamer Bill, Supported by RILPAC

The Rhode Island House of Representatives passed the dreamer bill, which would allow those who were brought to the United States as undocumented children and granted reprieves from deportation by the DACA program to get an RI driver’s licenses or state identification cards.

“We are elated to hear that [key legislation] passed the House of Representatives last night. This legislation will allow Rhode Island DREAMers to continue going to work and school while the political drama in Washington plays out. We are hopeful that Senator McCaffrey’s sponsored legislation will be equally well-received in the Senate, and hope to have a bill for the Governor to sign before the end of this year’s legislative session. RILPAC encourages the State’s federal delegation and Congress to follow Rhode Island’s lead, get back to the table, and find a solution to address the status of the nearly 800,000 DREAMers nationwide,” said Joseph Molina Flynn, President of RILPAC.

The bill was introduced by Representative Shelby Maldonado.

The Bill

The legislation would allow those who were brought to the United States as undocumented children and granted reprieves from deportation by the DACA program to obtain RI driver’s licenses or state identification cards.

