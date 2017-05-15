RI Has 5th Biggest Drug Problem in U.S.

Rhode Island has one of the biggest drug problems in the United States.

According to a recent study completed by WalletHub, RI has the 5th biggest drug problem in the country.

“The number of people who admit to ever using an illicit drug actually rose from 1979 (31.3%) to 2015 (48.8%), according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Annual overdose deaths have more than tripled from 2000 (17,415) to 2015 (52,404). And over 11 times more people were in prisons and jails for drug offenses in 2015 (469,545) than in 1980 (40,900), according to The Sentencing Project,” said WalletHub.

RI’s Rankings: 1=Biggest Problem; 25=Avg.

5th Highest – Percentage of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month

– Percentage of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month 3rd Highest – Percentage of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month

– Percentage of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month 19th Highest – Number of Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per Capita

– Number of Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per Capita 5th Highest – Number of Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita

– Number of Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita 2nd Highest – Percentage of Adults Who Needed But Didn’t Receive Treatment for Illicit Drug Use in the Past Year

– Percentage of Adults Who Needed But Didn’t Receive Treatment for Illicit Drug Use in the Past Year 12th Highest – Number of Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities per 100,000 People (12 Years and Older) Using Illicit Drugs

– Number of Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities per 100,000 People (12 Years and Older) Using Illicit Drugs 23rd Highest – Percentage of Teenagers Who Were Offered, Sold, Or Given An Illegal Drug On School Property in the Past Year

The Rankings

The top five states with the biggest drug problems are District of Columbia, Vermont, Colorado, Delaware and Rhode Island, in that order.

Idaho is the state with the smallest drug problem in the country.

See the full rankings in the map below.

The Method

To determine which states have the biggest drug problems, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in three overall categories: 1) Drug Use & Addiction, 2) Law Enforcement and 3) Drug Health Issues & Rehab.

Those categories include a total of 15 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the biggest drug problem.

WalletHub then calculated the total score for each state and the District, using the weighted average across all metrics. This total score was the basis for our final ranking. So the state ranked 1st in this study has the biggest drug problem, based on the data at hand, while the state ranked 51st has the smallest drug problem.

Drug Use & Addiction – Total Points: 50

Percentage of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month: Triple Weight (~11.54 Points)

Percentage of Teenagers Who Tried Marijuana Before Age 13 Years: Full Weight (~3.85 Points)

Percentage of Teenagers Who Were Offered, Sold, Or Given An Illegal Drug On School Property in the Past Year: Full Weight (~3.85 Points)

Percentage of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month: Triple Weight (~11.54 Points)

Number of Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per 100 People: Full Weight (~3.85 Points)

Number of Methamphetamine Lab Incidents (population adj): Full Weight (~3.85 Points)

Number of Overdose Deaths per Capita: Double Weight (~7.69 Points)

Overdose Deaths Growth (2015 vs 2014): Full Weight (~3.85 Points)

Law Enforcement – Total Points: 25

Number of Drug Arrests per Capita: Full Weight (~6.25 Points)

Number of Drug Arrests on College Campuses per 1,000 Students: Full Weight (~6.25 Points)

Prescription Drug Monitoring Laws: Full Weight (~6.25 Points)

Maternity Drug Policy (Is Substance Abuse During Pregnancy a Crime?): Full Weight (~6.25 Points)

Drug Health Issues & Rehab – Total Points: 25

Percentage of Adults Who Needed But Didn’t Receive Treatment for Illicit Drug Use in the Past Year: Double Weight (~10.00 Points)

Number of Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities per 100,000 People (12 Years and Older) Using Illicit Drugs: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Number of Admissions to Substance Abuse Treatment Services per 100,000 People (12 Years and Older) Using Illicit Drugs: Double Weight (~10.00 Points)

