RI Has 5th Biggest Drug Problem in U.S.
Monday, May 15, 2017
According to a recent study completed by WalletHub, RI has the 5th biggest drug problem in the country.
“The number of people who admit to ever using an illicit drug actually rose from 1979 (31.3%) to 2015 (48.8%), according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Annual overdose deaths have more than tripled from 2000 (17,415) to 2015 (52,404). And over 11 times more people were in prisons and jails for drug offenses in 2015 (469,545) than in 1980 (40,900), according to The Sentencing Project,” said WalletHub.
RI’s Rankings: 1=Biggest Problem; 25=Avg.
- 5th Highest – Percentage of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month
- 3rd Highest – Percentage of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month
- 19th Highest – Number of Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per Capita
- 5th Highest – Number of Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita
- 2nd Highest – Percentage of Adults Who Needed But Didn’t Receive Treatment for Illicit Drug Use in the Past Year
- 12th Highest – Number of Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities per 100,000 People (12 Years and Older) Using Illicit Drugs
- 23rd Highest – Percentage of Teenagers Who Were Offered, Sold, Or Given An Illegal Drug On School Property in the Past Year
The Rankings
The top five states with the biggest drug problems are District of Columbia, Vermont, Colorado, Delaware and Rhode Island, in that order.
Idaho is the state with the smallest drug problem in the country.
See the full rankings in the map below.
The Method
To determine which states have the biggest drug problems, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in three overall categories: 1) Drug Use & Addiction, 2) Law Enforcement and 3) Drug Health Issues & Rehab.
Those categories include a total of 15 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the biggest drug problem.
WalletHub then calculated the total score for each state and the District, using the weighted average across all metrics. This total score was the basis for our final ranking. So the state ranked 1st in this study has the biggest drug problem, based on the data at hand, while the state ranked 51st has the smallest drug problem.
Drug Use & Addiction – Total Points: 50
- Percentage of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month: Triple Weight (~11.54 Points)
- Percentage of Teenagers Who Tried Marijuana Before Age 13 Years: Full Weight (~3.85 Points)
- Percentage of Teenagers Who Were Offered, Sold, Or Given An Illegal Drug On School Property in the Past Year: Full Weight (~3.85 Points)
- Percentage of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month: Triple Weight (~11.54 Points)
- Number of Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per 100 People: Full Weight (~3.85 Points)
- Number of Methamphetamine Lab Incidents (population adj): Full Weight (~3.85 Points)
- Number of Overdose Deaths per Capita: Double Weight (~7.69 Points)
- Overdose Deaths Growth (2015 vs 2014): Full Weight (~3.85 Points)
Law Enforcement – Total Points: 25
- Number of Drug Arrests per Capita: Full Weight (~6.25 Points)
- Number of Drug Arrests on College Campuses per 1,000 Students: Full Weight (~6.25 Points)
- Prescription Drug Monitoring Laws: Full Weight (~6.25 Points)
- Maternity Drug Policy (Is Substance Abuse During Pregnancy a Crime?): Full Weight (~6.25 Points)
Drug Health Issues & Rehab – Total Points: 25
- Percentage of Adults Who Needed But Didn’t Receive Treatment for Illicit Drug Use in the Past Year: Double Weight (~10.00 Points)
- Number of Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities per 100,000 People (12 Years and Older) Using Illicit Drugs: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
- Number of Admissions to Substance Abuse Treatment Services per 100,000 People (12 Years and Older) Using Illicit Drugs: Double Weight (~10.00 Points)
Related Slideshow: Rhode Island Doctors Getting the Most Drug Company Money
#25
Doctor: Christopher Born
Specialty: Orthopaedic Trauma
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $83,353
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Stryker Corporation
#24
Doctor: Robert Marchand
Specialty: Orthopaedic Surgery
Location: Wakefield, RI
Amount Paid: $83,400
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Stryker Corporation and MAKO Surgical Corp
#22
Doctor: Edward Akelman
Specialty: Orthopaedic & Hand Surgery
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $86,978
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Integra LifeSciences Corporation
#21
Doctor: Samir Shah
Specialty: Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $88,840
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals America Inc and AbbVie Inc
#20
Doctor: Robert Bierwirth
Specialty: Internal Medicine & Gastroenterology
Location: Cranston, RI
Amount Paid: $92,107
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Janssen Products, LP
#19
Doctor: Stephen Chabot
Specialty: Neurology & Psychiatry
Location: Pawtucket, RI
Amount Paid: $94,892
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc.
#18
Doctor: Damian Dupuy
Specialty: Diagnostic Radiology
Location: East Providence,RI
Amount Paid: $96,840
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: BSD Medical Corporation
#17
Doctor: Joseph Renzulli
Specialty: Urology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $101,000
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Algeta US LLC and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc
#16
Doctor: Albert Marano
Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology
Location: Johnston, RI
Amount Paid: $105,000
Payments Exceeding $2,000 From: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and Biogen Idec Inc.
#15
Doctor: David Caldarella
Specialty: Primary Podiatric Medicine
Location: Pawtucket, RI
Amount Paid: $106,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Biomet Orthopedics LLC and Trilliant Surgical Ltd
#14
Doctor: J Easton
Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $117,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis Pharma AG, and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC
#13
Doctor: Paul Akerman
Specialty: Gastroenterology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $121,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: CONMED Corporation, Spirus Medical LLC, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Covidien LP
#12
Doctor: Thomas Sepe
Specialty: Gastroenterology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $131,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: CONMED Corporation
#11
Doctor: Anthony Mega
Specialty: Internal Medicine, Hematology & Oncology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $133,000
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc
#10
Doctor: Russell Settipane
Specialty: Allergy & Immunology
Location:Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $133,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Mylan Specialty L.P
#9
Doctor: Jerrold Rosenberg
Specialty: Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $152,000
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: INSYS Therapeutics Inc
#8
Doctor: Ellen Frankel
Specialty: Procedural Dermatology
Location: Cranston, RI
Amount Paid: $162,000
Payments Exceeding $3,000 From: AbbVie Inc and Merz North America Inc
#7
Doctor: Joseph Lowney
Specialty: Medicine, Gastroenterology
Location: Warwick, RI
Amount Paid: $172,000
Payments Exceeding $3,000 From: AbbVie Inc and Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc
#6
Doctor: Arnold-Peter Weiss
Specialty: Orthopaedic & Hand Surgery
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $173,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Medartis Inc and DePuy Synthes Products LLC
#5
Doctor: Christopher Digiovanni
Specialty: Foot and Ankle Surgery
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $212,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Extremity Medical and BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC
#4
Doctor: Andrew Green
Specialty: Sports Medicine
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $224,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Tornier Inc and Encore Medical LP
#3
Doctor: Syed Rizvi
Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology
Location: Providence, RI
Amount Paid: $242,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Biogen Idec Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc
#2
Doctor: Michael Bradley
Specialty: Orthopaedic Surgery
Location: Wakefield, RI
Amount Paid: $261,000
Payments Exceeding $5,000 From: Arthrex Inc, Encore Medical LP, Arthrex Inc,
#1
Doctor: Warren Ong
Specialty: Psychiatry & Neurology
Location: Johnston, RI
Amount Paid: $304,000
Payments Exceeding $4,000 From: Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc
