RI GOP Chair Brandon Bell Refuses to Answer Questions About Trump and Charlottesville
Monday, August 14, 2017
On Saturday, after the riots and murder by a white supremacist who intentionally crashed his automobile into pedestrians, President Donald Trump refused to call out the white supremacists and Nazis by name.
President Trump seemed to equate the actions of the Nazis and white supremacists over the weekend equally with those that came to counter-protest and denounce the groups' racism and anti-semitism.
"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence, on many sides. On many sides. It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time,” said President Donald Trump.
Trump’s remarks have drawn massive criticism by both Democrats and Republicans, but not by RI GOP’s Bell. He has refused to comment on Trump’s comments.
Republican Colorado U.S. Senator Cory Gardner Tweeted, “Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.”
“White supremacists and neo-Nazis are, by definition, opposed to American patriotism and the ideals that define us as a people and make our nation special,” said U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ). l
“As we mourn the tragedy that has occurred in Charlottesville, American patriots of all colors and creeds must come together to defy those who raise the flag of hatred and bigotry,” added McCain.
On Sunday, the HuffPost published "Trump’s Unwillingness To Directly Denounce White Supremacy Grows Conspicuous."
"The White House issued a statement clarifying his response to Saturday’s violence — but it didn’t come from him," wrote the national politics publication.
RI Democratic Party Chair Joseph McNamara released the following statement, “We absolutely condemn the actions of white supremacists and racism in this nation, and in the tragedies endured yesterday in Charlottesville. This is not who we are as Americans. The deplorable hatred shown today by the White ‘Alt movement’ has been empowered by this White House and must be condemned by this President, who has turned a blind eye to these kinds of actions. Saturday’s tragedy demands a loud, vocal condemnation by members of the Rhode Island Republican Party and the national G.O.P.
"We extend our deepest condolences to those who were lost or injured in the Charlottesville rally –it is now on President Trump, his administration, this state and national GOP to stop the hateful rhetoric. We stand united in opposing the hatred and bigotry," said McNamara.
While Bell refused to answer questions about President, he did post to Facebook, but refused repeated efforts to answer questions about the events in Charlottesville and Trump.
"It’s one thing to have a peaceful protest, but it’s another to have violent extremism and white supremacists,” Bell said. “It’s disgusting. They make me sick. It’s not American.”
While the RI Democratic Party issued a statement, the RI GOP -- which regularly issues press releases - sent none following the events in North Carolina.
Related Slideshow: Tweets of Charlottesville
President Donald Trump
We must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are ALL AMERICANS FIRST. pic.twitter.com/FesMiQSKKn— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017
Hillary Clinton
Now is the time for leaders to be strong in their words & deliberate in their actions.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017
Governor McAuliffe
There's no place in Virginia for hatred & bigotry. People who've come to VA today to hurt others are not patriots, they are cowards. Go home pic.twitter.com/HRESFfFAxN— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) August 12, 2017
David Duke
Attempting to blame me, as a peaceful attendee of this rally, for the violence against us today, shows how feared I am by these traitors.— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 13, 2017
Governor Raimondo
My father fought against Nazism in WWII. The white supremacist rally in VA is not America. All Americans should stand in opposition to hate.— Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) August 12, 2017
The surest way to defeat #UniteTheRight bigots is to stand up against discrimination & prejudice in all its forms & strive for true equality— Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) August 12, 2017
Melania Trump
Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017
Senator McConnell
The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions.— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 12, 2017
Min. Leader Pelosi
As we mourn the victims of this act of terror, we must vow to defeat bigotry, racism & hatred. #Charlottesville https://t.co/SkOP1lYAyq pic.twitter.com/QujSXD7YNl— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 12, 2017
Senator Sanders
No, Mr. President. This is a provocative effort by Neo-Nazis to foment racism and hatred and create violence. Call it out for what it is. https://t.co/WibPqkLsLa— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017
