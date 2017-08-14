RI GOP Chair Brandon Bell Refuses to Answer Questions About Trump and Charlottesville

The Chairman of the Rhode Island Party, Brandon Bell is refusing to answer questions about how President Donald Trump has responded to the events in Charlottesville, Virginia.On Saturday, after the riots and murder by a white supremacist who intentionally crashed his automobile into pedestrians, President Donald Trump refused to call out the white supremacists and Nazis by name.

President Trump seemed to equate the actions of the Nazis and white supremacists over the weekend equally with those that came to counter-protest and denounce the groups' racism and anti-semitism.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence, on many sides. On many sides. It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time,” said President Donald Trump.

Trump’s remarks have drawn massive criticism by both Democrats and Republicans, but not by RI GOP’s Bell. He has refused to comment on Trump’s comments.

Republican Colorado U.S. Senator Cory Gardner Tweeted, “Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.”

“Very important for the nation to hear [President Trump] describe events in Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by white supremacists," said Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL)

“White supremacists and neo-Nazis are, by definition, opposed to American patriotism and the ideals that define us as a people and make our nation special,” said U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ). l

“As we mourn the tragedy that has occurred in Charlottesville, American patriots of all colors and creeds must come together to defy those who raise the flag of hatred and bigotry,” added McCain.

On Sunday, the HuffPost published "Trump’s Unwillingness To Directly Denounce White Supremacy Grows Conspicuous."

"The White House issued a statement clarifying his response to Saturday’s violence — but it didn’t come from him," wrote the national politics publication.





RI Democratic Party Chair Joseph McNamara released the following statement, “We absolutely condemn the actions of white supremacists and racism in this nation, and in the tragedies endured yesterday in Charlottesville. This is not who we are as Americans. The deplorable hatred shown today by the White ‘Alt movement’ has been empowered by this White House and must be condemned by this President, who has turned a blind eye to these kinds of actions. Saturday’s tragedy demands a loud, vocal condemnation by members of the Rhode Island Republican Party and the national G.O.P.

"We extend our deepest condolences to those who were lost or injured in the Charlottesville rally –it is now on President Trump, his administration, this state and national GOP to stop the hateful rhetoric. We stand united in opposing the hatred and bigotry," said McNamara.





While Bell refused to answer questions about President, he did post to Facebook, but refused repeated efforts to answer questions about the events in Charlottesville and Trump.

"It’s one thing to have a peaceful protest, but it’s another to have violent extremism and white supremacists,” Bell said. “It’s disgusting. They make me sick. It’s not American.”



While the RI Democratic Party issued a statement, the RI GOP -- which regularly issues press releases - sent none following the events in North Carolina.

