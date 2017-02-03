Welcome! Login | Register
 

RI Doctor Charged With Healthcare Fraud, Receiving Kickbacks

Friday, February 03, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

A Rhode Island doctor has been charged with healthcare fraud and receiving kickbacks in connection with prescriptions for "powerful, expensive and highly-addictive" fentanyl spray, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Providence.

Jerrold Rosenberg, 62, of North Providence and Jamestown was charged with healthcare fraud, conspiracy to solicit or accept kickbacks, and receipt of kickbacks related to Rosenberg’s prescription of a fast-acting, powerful, and highly-addictive version of the opioid drug Fentanyl that is administered as an under-the-tongue spray. 

The 19-count federal indictment was handed down by U.S. District Court in Providence on Thursday, February 2. 

The Investigation 

The indictment alleges that, owing to its potency and potential for addiction, the Fentanyl spray is approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration solely for “the management of breakthrough cancer pain in . . . patients who are already receiving and who are already tolerant to opioid therapy for their underlying persistent cancer pain.” The spray is extremely expensive, with the cost of a thirty-day supply ranging from almost $2,000 to over $16,000.  As a result, insurance companies, including insurers covering Medicare patients, impose strict requirements and limitations that must be met before the Fentanyl spray will be covered.  Typically, these limitations require that a doctor submit paperwork showing that the patient has active cancer, that the spray is intended to treat breakthrough pain from this cancer, and that other powerful opioid drugs have been tried, without success.

It is alleged that Rosenberg repeatedly submitted false and fraudulent documentation to insurers to get them to approve and pay for the Fentanyl spray, including authorization forms and so-called letters of medical necessity that falsely claimed patients had cancer and related pain.  He did this for patients who never had cancer at all, as well as cases where the patient’s history of cancer was long past and/or unrelated to any pain for which they sought treatment with Rosenberg.

In 2014, GoLocal reported how the RI Department of Heath had reprimanded Rosenberg:

Licensed Rhode Island physician Jerrold Rosenberg, M.D, who was disciplined by the Rhode Department of Health (HEALTH) in September for inappropriately prescribing painkillers, was listed among the highest paid doctors in the country for speaking fees from Insys Therapeutics -- who made one of those painkillers, Subsys -- according to a report by the New York Times. 

Read: HEALTH Disciplinary Action HERE

"Another top Insys speaker, Dr. Jerrold Rosenberg of Rhode Island, was reprimanded in September for inappropriately prescribing painkillers, including Subsys," wrote the NYT's Katie Thomas. 

The NYT reported that five of the 20 physicians who received the most money from Insys recently faced legal or disciplinary action, including three who were said to have inappropriately prescribed painkillers. 

The NYT reported that in addition to paying high-prescribing doctors to speak on behalf of Subsys, Insys also hired the doctors’ family members.   In 2013, Dr. Rosenberg’s son, Abraham, was a top sales representative for the company.  READ MORE HERE

In addition to the healthcare fraud scheme, it is alleged that Rosenberg conspired to seek and receive kickbacks from the manufacturer of the Fentanyl spray.  These took the form of “sham” speaker programs, where, instead of a legitimate lecture about the Fentanyl spray, Rosenberg received company-paid dinners at expensive restaurants and speaking fees, on occasion dining only with family members or representatives from the drug company.  In several instances, attendance forms for these events were forged to show that medical professionals had been present for a supposedly legitimate promotional discussion, when in fact they had not. The indictment alleges that these speaker programs were, in fact, a cover for payments by the drug company to Rosenberg, to induce him to write more, and higher, prescriptions for the spray.

Finally, it is alleged that Rosenberg’s son worked as a sales representative for the drug company that manufactured the Fentanyl spray, where he was responsible for marketing the drug to a number of physicians, including his father. The sales commissions of Rosenberg’s son were tied to the number of prescriptions written by doctors, and it is alleged that Rosenberg wrote more prescriptions for the Fentanyl spray to provide a financial benefit to his son.

 

Related Slideshow: RI Doctors - Who Prescribed The Most Oxycodone?

Prev Next

#25

Amy Goldfarb MD 

Internal Medicine

Providence, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 142

Prev Next

#24

Alvin Bacon DO 

Family Medicine

North Smithfield, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 143

Prev Next

#23

Anne Buchanan NP 

Nurse Practitioner, Family

Wakefield, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 144

Prev Next

#22

Jennifer Collins Aprin

Nurse Practitioner, Adult Health

Providence, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 146

Prev Next

#21

Christopher Campagnari MD 

Family Medicine

Hope Valley, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 153

Prev Next

#20

William Braden M.D. 

Psychiatry

Providence, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 156

Prev Next

#19

Somasundaram Panneerselvam M.D.

Internal Medicine

Cranston, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 162

Prev Next

#18

Gregory Allen D.O. 

Internal Medicine

Cranston, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 165

Prev Next

#17

Shahzad Khurshid M.D. 

Internal Medicine

Cranston, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 173

Prev Next

#16

Kristin Fielding MD 

Family Medicine

Newport, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 177

Prev Next

#15

Richard Ruggieri M.D. 

Internal Medicine

Providence

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 190

Prev Next

#14

David Kass MD

Psychiatry

East Greenwich, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 210

Prev Next

#13

Leonard Mannarelli D.O. 

Internal Medicine

Cranston, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 210

Prev Next

#12

Jorge Bonadona PA-C

Physician Assistant, Medical

Pawtucket, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 221

Prev Next

#11

Peter Rintels M.D.

Hematology

Cranston, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 235

Prev Next

#10

Hao Huang M.D. 

Internal Medicine

Cranston, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 245

Prev Next

#9

John Horan D.O. 

Family Medicine 

Cranston, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 248

Prev Next

#8

Ralph Santoro M.D. 

Internal Medicine

Cranston, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 252

Prev Next

#7

Richard St. Dennis PA

Physician Assistant, Surgical

Pawtucket, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 256

Prev Next

#6

Michael Klufas M.D. 

Geriatric Medicine

Cumberland, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 268

Prev Next

#5

Anthony Lombardi MD 

Internal Medicine

Cranston, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 299

Prev Next

#4

Frank Maggiacomo D.O. 

Internal Medicine

Cranston, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 340

Prev Next

#3

Denis Moonan M.D. 

Geriatric Medicine

North Providence, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 352

Prev Next

#2

Edward Reardon D.O. 

Rheumatology

Warwick, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 380

Prev Next

#1

Jerrold Rosenberg M.D. 

Physical Medicine Rehabilitation

Providence, RI 

MEDICARE Oxycodone Prescriptions: 384

 
 

:!