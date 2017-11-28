RI Dept. of Corrections Director Wall to Retire in 2018
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Wall has led the Rhode Island Department of Corrections for nearly two decades and is the longest-tenured Corrections Director in the country.
"I am proud of what we have accomplished over the last 30 years. We have expanded, upgraded and improved our services, have invested in evidence-based programs which have helped reduce recidivism and have taken steps to fight the opioid overdose crisis. It has been my privilege to work with such a talented, knowledgeable, dedicated and conscientious group of professionals in the Department who provide supervision, support, and coverage to ensure public safety. I appreciate the opportunity Governor Raimondo and her predecessors have given me to serve this state,” said Wall.
Raimondo plans to launch a nation-wide search for a permanent director of corrections.
Assistant Director Patricia Coyne-Fague will serve as acting Director until the position is filled.
About Wall
Wall, a native Rhode Islander, began his career in corrections in 1976 as a line probation officer. After graduating from law school, he served as a prosecutor in New York City before joining the Vera Institute of Justice.
He returned to Rhode Island in 1985 to lead criminal justice policy in the Governor's Policy Office. In 1987, he was appointed Assistant Director of Corrections and was named Director in 2000.
He is a past president of the Association of State Correctional Administrators.
Wall played a key role in the passage and implementation of the justice reinvestment reforms that took effect earlier this year.
Under his leadership, the ACI has developed reentry programs that connect inmates and parolees with job training and apprenticeship opportunities.
