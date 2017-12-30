RI DEM Offers Warning About Ice Fishing & Hypothermia

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is advising the public to be aware of ice fishing and hypothermia.

The DEM says that there is no safe ice at Rhode Island state parks.

DEM's Division of Parks and Recreation provides information about Lincoln Woods State Park in Lincoln, Meshanticut State Park in Cranston, and Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick on its 24-hour Ice Information telephone line, 667-6222.

As for ice in local communities, the DEM advises that anglers and others should contact there local recreation departments about safe ice conditions on ponds before taking to the ice.

“Ice must have a uniform thickness of at least six inches before it may be considered safe by DEM. It generally takes at least five to seven consecutive days of temperatures in the low 20s and is determined by several factors such as the size and depth of a pond, presence of springs or currents, and local temperature fluctuations,” said the DEM in their press release.

Hypothermia

The DEM is also warning the public about hypothermia.

Hypothermia is caused by exposure to cold weather, wind, rain, or submersion in cold water. It can set in when the body core temperature reaches 95 degrees Fahrenheit and is marked by shivering, dizziness, trouble speaking, lack of coordination, confusion, faster heartbeat and shallow breathing.

If hypothermia is suspected, call for help immediately and move the victim to a warmer environment, removing wet clothing and covering with warm layers of clothing or blankets.

